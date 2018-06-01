Micro-models and macro catalogs: the best and the heaviest at the Venice Architecture Biennale

Postcommodity is composed of artists Raven Chacon, Cristobal Martinez and Kade Twist, all of whom have indigenous backgrounds. Martinez and Twist didn’t make it to Venice, so it was Chacon (a member of the Navajo Nation) who led the show: a looped electronic sound piece that morphed into a dark incantation that seemed directed at the idealized neoclassical architecture of the U.S. pavilion building. At times, his thunderous growls seemed as if they might rip the architecture apart.