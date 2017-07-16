The week ahead in L.A. theater, July 16-23: 'Our Great Tchaikovsky' and more

THEATER

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.) Compiled by Matt Cooper.

Openings

Kids Koncerts Family-friendly show with Auntie Kayte. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 10:30 a.m. $10; under 2, free. (310) 455-3723.

King of the Yees Lauren Yee explores her family history and Chinese American heritage in this world-premiere tale. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun, 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m.; Thu., 8:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.

OG Summer Desmadre Comedy trio Culture Clash joins forces with Latin R&B band Tierra, Pacifico Dance Company and others for an evening of political satire, music and more. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sun. 7:30 p.m. $35 and up. (323) 461-3673. (323) 461-3673.

Rapture, Blister, Burn Santa Monica Rep presents a staged reading of Gina Gionfriddo’s feminist fable about two friends who take different paths in their lives. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 434-3200.

13th Annual New Play Reading Festival Staged readings of new works, plus panel discussions, etc.; details at www.bostoncourt.com. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Mon., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m., 2:30 and 5 p.m.; ends July 29. Free; reservations recommended. (626) 683-6801.

Costume Runway Show Retrospective features costumes from past productions. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Tue., 6 p.m. $75, $150. (626) 356-3103.

Our Great Tchaikovsky Hershey Felder portrays the Russian composer in this musical bio-drama. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. $35-$100. (310) 746-4000.

Martha Limited return engagement of Ellen Melaver’s bio drama about modern-dance maven Martha Graham; Christina Carlisi stars. The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Wed., 8 p.m.; also Aug. 16, Sept. 30. $25. (818) 687-8559.

The Anatomy of Love Workshop production of Ted Malawer’s new drama about parents confronted with the possibility that their 7-year-old daughter might be transgender. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Thu., 8 p.m.; Sat., next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 23. $15. (888) 455-4212.

Born for This Bio-musical tells the story of gospel greats and siblings BeBe and CeCe Winans. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., next Sun., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. $50 and up. (310) 434-3200.

ICONversations Vocal artist Reign Morton shares stories and salutes Sinatra, Prince, Whitney, et al. in the cabaret show. The Colony Theatre, 555 N. 3rd St., Burbank. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 3 p.m.; ends July 23. $35. (866) 811-4111.

Sequence The stories of a gambler and a genetics researcher intertwine in West Coast premiere of Arun Lakra’s thriller. Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat, 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 20. $30. (310) 364-0535.

Shine Storytellers share tales about moving somewhere new. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7 p.m. $12; discounts available. (310) 452-2321.

Soliloquy Broadway’s James Snyder (“If/Then”) performs in this cabaret show. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $15-$30; food and drink minimums apply. (323) 466-2210.

We Will Not Be Silent Staged reading of David Meyers’ fact-based drama about Sophie Scholl, the German college student who led a public act of resistance against the Nazis during WWII. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. (323) 663-1525.

Yitzhak Rabin: Chronicle of an Assassination Two actresses read from late Israeli prime minister’s memoirs in this music-enhanced bio-drama. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. $8-$12. (310) 440-4500.

Gaga Gardens Musical send-up of “Grey Gardens,” the classic 1975 documentary about two faded New York socialites. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006.

The Marvelous Wonderettes Hit jukebox musical features classic songs from the 1950 and ’60s. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. $25-$35. (626) 355-4318.

The MisMatch Game Host Dennis Hensley returns with a new edition of his off-color send-up of the 1970s-era game show. L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $15. (323) 860-7300.

My Janis Arianna Veronesi portrays the 1960s singer in this bio-drama. The New Collective Theatre, 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $10. www.hollywoodfringe.org

The Rainbow Bridge A man struggling to get on with his life is haunted by his family’s past in Ron Nelson’s new comedy. Ruskin Group Theatre, 3000 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Sept. 17. $20, $25. (310) 397-3244.

So Long Boulder City Writer-performer Jimmy Fowlie’s comedic take on Emma Stone’s character’s one-woman show in the hit 2016 movie musical “La La Land.” Celebration Theatre @ The Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 19. $25. www.celebrationtheatre.com.

The Spidey Project Musical send-up of the comic-book character’s origin story. Studio/Stage, 520 N. Western Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20. (818) 849-4039.

Cowboy Versus Samurai Wyoming-set update of “Cyrano de Bergerac” puts an Asian American twist on the classic romantic comedy. The Studio at Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 19. $14-$20; opening night only, $27. (562) 494-1014.

Nocturne Triptych Theatre Company stages Adam Rapp’s drama about a man whose world is shattered after he accidentally causes a death. Vs. Theatre, 5453 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $25. www.triptychgroup.org.