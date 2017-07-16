The week ahead in L.A. theater, July 16-23: 'Our Great Tchaikovsky' and more

THEATER
Openings
Kids Koncerts Family-friendly show with Auntie Kayte. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 10:30 a.m. $10; under 2, free. (310) 455-3723.
King of the Yees Lauren Yee explores her family history and Chinese American heritage in this world-premiere tale. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun, 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m.; Thu., 8:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.
OG Summer Desmadre Comedy trio Culture Clash joins forces with Latin R&B band Tierra, Pacifico Dance Company and others for an evening of political satire, music and more. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sun. 7:30 p.m. $35 and up. (323) 461-3673. (323) 461-3673.
Rapture, Blister, Burn Santa Monica Rep presents a staged reading of Gina Gionfriddo’s feminist fable about two friends who take different paths in their lives. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (310) 434-3200.
13th Annual New Play Reading Festival Staged readings of new works, plus panel discussions, etc.; details at www.bostoncourt.com. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Mon., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m., 2:30 and 5 p.m.; ends July 29. Free; reservations recommended. (626) 683-6801.
Costume Runway Show Retrospective features costumes from past productions. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Tue., 6 p.m. $75, $150. (626) 356-3103.
Our Great Tchaikovsky Hershey Felder portrays the Russian composer in this musical bio-drama. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Wed.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. $35-$100. (310) 746-4000.
Martha Limited return engagement of Ellen Melaver’s bio drama about modern-dance maven Martha Graham; Christina Carlisi stars. The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Wed., 8 p.m.; also Aug. 16, Sept. 30. $25. (818) 687-8559.
The Anatomy of Love Workshop production of Ted Malawer’s new drama about parents confronted with the possibility that their 7-year-old daughter might be transgender. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Thu., 8 p.m.; Sat., next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends July 23. $15. (888) 455-4212.
Born for This Bio-musical tells the story of gospel greats and siblings BeBe and CeCe Winans. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., next Sun., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. $50 and up. (310) 434-3200.
ICONversations Vocal artist Reign Morton shares stories and salutes Sinatra, Prince, Whitney, et al. in the cabaret show. The Colony Theatre, 555 N. 3rd St., Burbank. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun. 3 p.m.; ends July 23. $35. (866) 811-4111.
Sequence The stories of a gambler and a genetics researcher intertwine in West Coast premiere of Arun Lakra’s thriller. Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat, 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Aug. 20. $30. (310) 364-0535.
Shine Storytellers share tales about moving somewhere new. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7 p.m. $12; discounts available. (310) 452-2321.
Soliloquy Broadway’s James Snyder (“If/Then”) performs in this cabaret show. Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $15-$30; food and drink minimums apply. (323) 466-2210.
We Will Not Be Silent Staged reading of David Meyers’ fact-based drama about Sophie Scholl, the German college student who led a public act of resistance against the Nazis during WWII. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. (323) 663-1525.
Yitzhak Rabin: Chronicle of an Assassination Two actresses read from late Israeli prime minister’s memoirs in this music-enhanced bio-drama. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. $8-$12. (310) 440-4500.
Gaga Gardens Musical send-up of “Grey Gardens,” the classic 1975 documentary about two faded New York socialites. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006.
The Marvelous Wonderettes Hit jukebox musical features classic songs from the 1950 and ’60s. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Aug. 27. $25-$35. (626) 355-4318.
The MisMatch Game Host Dennis Hensley returns with a new edition of his off-color send-up of the 1970s-era game show. L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center’s Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $15. (323) 860-7300.
My Janis Arianna Veronesi portrays the 1960s singer in this bio-drama. The New Collective Theatre, 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $10. www.hollywoodfringe.org
The Rainbow Bridge A man struggling to get on with his life is haunted by his family’s past in Ron Nelson’s new comedy. Ruskin Group Theatre, 3000 Airport Ave., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Sept. 17. $20, $25. (310) 397-3244.
So Long Boulder City Writer-performer Jimmy Fowlie’s comedic take on Emma Stone’s character’s one-woman show in the hit 2016 movie musical “La La Land.” Celebration Theatre @ The Lex, 6760 Lexington Ave, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 19. $25. www.celebrationtheatre.com.
The Spidey Project Musical send-up of the comic-book character’s origin story. Studio/Stage, 520 N. Western Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20. (818) 849-4039.
Cowboy Versus Samurai Wyoming-set update of “Cyrano de Bergerac” puts an Asian American twist on the classic romantic comedy. The Studio at Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 19. $14-$20; opening night only, $27. (562) 494-1014.
Nocturne Triptych Theatre Company stages Adam Rapp’s drama about a man whose world is shattered after he accidentally causes a death. Vs. Theatre, 5453 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $25. www.triptychgroup.org.
Fritz Coleman’s One Night Comedy Show The comic/weatherman performs in his benefit show. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. July 23. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $25-$50. (866) 811-4111.
The Scott Brothers House Party The stars of HGTV’s “Property Brothers” share clips, stories, songs and more. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $49 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Sondheim on Sondheim Guest vocalists including Vanessa Williams and “Glee’s” Matthew Morrison join Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles for a cabaret-style presentation of this survey of the legendary Broadway composer’s classic songs. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$189. (323) 850-2000.
Critics’ Choices
The Cake With understanding, respect and compassion for opposing points of view, “This is Us” writer/co-producer Bekah Brunstetter’s impeccably staged new dramedy explores the human repercussions when that quintessential symbol of union and hope — the wedding cake — becomes a flashpoint in the culture war over marriage equality. (P.B.) Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Mon., Fri.-Sat, 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 6. $34. (310) 307-3753.
Parade Time and the daily headlines just keep reaffirming the power of this underappreciated stunner of a musical. A man’s religion and origin mark him for scapegoating when the public needs an outlet for its collective rage. Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown base their work on the 1913 trial of Leo Frank, a Jewish Northerner indicted for the murder of a 13-year-old girl at the factory he supervised in Atlanta, a city still hurting from the Civil War. Director Kari Hayter and a committed cast deliver a fluid, coiled production that shakes the audience to its core. (D.H.M.) Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends July 30. $31-$45; discounts available. (888) 455-4212.