The week ahead in L.A. theater, Sept. 17-24: 'Fixed,' 'The Red Shoes' and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Charles McNulty (C.M.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).
Openings
Big Night An actor and nominee deals with demands on his time and attention from family and others on Oscar night in this world-premiere comedy from Paul Rudnick. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m.; Thu., 8:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 8. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.
Celebrating Brunch “Glee’s” Jane Lynch discusses her life and career in this fundraiser for Celebration Theatre. Micky’s, 8857 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood. Sun., noon. $100, $150. www.CelebrationTheatre.com.
Fixed New comedy-drama by local playwright Boni B. Alvarez about a ladyboy masseuse working at a massage parlor in L.A’s historic Filipinotown. Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m.; Mon., Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $20, $34. (310) 307-3753.
Pipe Dream Musical Theatre West offers a staged reading of this Rodgers & Hammerstein musical based on the writings of John Steinbeck. Beverly O’Neill Theatre, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 7 p.m. $27. (562) 856-1999.
StoryTime Personal stories of joy, sadness and humor; for ages 14 and up. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. $12. (818) 763-5990.
A Weekend With Pablo Picasso Writer-performer Herbert Siguenza of Culture Clash portrays the famed Spanish artist in this solo show. Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. Sun., next Sun., 5 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 8. $25-$30. (323) 263-7684.
Forbidden Shakespeare: The Tempest Tom Hanks, William Shatner and other famous faces take the stage in a condensed, improvised version of the Bard’s fantasy tale in this fundraiser. UCLA Freud Playhouse, 405 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Mon., 8 p.m. $500 and up. (310) 559-9334.
The Gin Game Staged reading of D.L. Coburn’s comedy set in a nursing home. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Mon., 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 355-4318.
Fall Shorts Ten original 10-minute comedies by nine playwrights. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Tue., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 31. $15. (818) 990-2324.
John Hill: Light Jacket Weather The Broadway veteran and radio host performs music and comedy in this solo show. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $15. (323) 662-4255.
The Red Shoes U.S. premiere of Matthew Bourne’s stage adaptation of the fantastical 1948 film, based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, about an ambitious dancer. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 1. $30-$130. (213) 972-4400.
Martha Ellen Melaver’s bio drama about modern-dance maven Martha Graham; Christina Carlisi stars. The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Wed., 8 p.m. $25. (818) 687-8559.
A Little Night Music Concert presentation of Sondheim’s classic romantic musical. Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St., Burbank. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Sept. 24. $35. (866) 811-4111.
Daedalus’ Daughter New hourlong movement-theater piece created by Carol Katz uses of the ancient Greek myth of Daedalus and his son Icarus to explore the impact of mental illness on families. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Sept. 30. $15-$25. (213) 389-3856.
Vino Veritas Secrets spill forth when two middle-aged couples drink a strange brew at a Halloween party in the West Coast premiere of David MacGregor’s comedy. Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $30. (310) 364-0535.
Boeing Boeing Marc Camoletti’s farce about a swinging 1960s Parisian bachelor dating three flight attendants. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 21. $23-$27. (310) 512-6030.
Those Who Rise: From Dr. King to Michelle Obama Original collaborative work salutes African Americans’ contributions to history, culture, etc. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Fri., 8 p.m. $20. (310) 455-3723.
’Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism Aubrey Manning plays a know-it-all nun in this follow-up to Maripat Donovan’s interactive comedy. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 1. $23-$32. (626) 355-4318.
Master Class “General Hospital’s” Carolyn Hennesy portrays legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Terrence McNally’s Tony-winning drama. The Garry Marshall Theatre (formerly the Falcon Theatre), 4252 Riverside Drive, Burbank. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $45-$65. (818) 955-8101.
Stupid Kid A young man returns to his dysfunctional family after 14 years in prison in Sharr White’s new dark comedy. The Road Theatre on Magnolia, NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 18. $17.50, $34. (818) 761-8838.
The 39 Steps Comedic adaptation of the novel that inspired the Hitchcock thriller. Actors Co-op Crossley Theatre, 1760 N. Gower St., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $20-$30. (323) 462-8460.
The View UpStairs West Coast premiere of Max Vernon’s new fact-based musical drama set in a gay bar in 1970s New Orleans. Celebration Theatre, 6760 Lexington Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $25-$45; opening night only, $75, $100. (323) 957-1884.
Br’er Cotton Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble stages Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm’s fantastical drama about an African American teen pushed to the edge by the murders of other young black men. Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $15-$45. (323) 960-7787.
The Dance of Death A military officer and his wife, a former actress, engage in a battle of wills in Conor McPherson’s adaptation of Strindberg’s classic dark comedy. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Nov. 19. $25-$34. (310) 477-2055.
Dracula A vampire stalks London in a revival of the 1924 stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s supernatural thriller. Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 1. $14-$27. (562) 494-1014.
Evening of Illusions Tony winner and “30 Rock” costar Jane Krakowski headlines the Old Globe’s annual gala. The Old Globe, San Diego, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Sat., 6 p.m. $800, $1000. (619) 684-4146.
Live and Let Die: A Tribute to the Music of Paul McCartney Featuring “Beatlemania” veteran Tony Kishman. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $45-$65. (562) 916-8500.
Madness, Mayhem and Other Stimulants … When Women Write! Three-week festival spotlighting works by local female playwrights concludes with “A Colorful Conscience,” a collection of short plays by Rochelle Perry. Write Act Repertory @ the Brickhouse, 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct 1. $15. (800) 838-3006.
Chisme y Queso Short sketches by local playwrights, plus improvisations based on audience suggestions; presented by Center Theater Group; 21 and up only. Eastside Luv Wine Bar, 1835 E. First St., Boyle Heights. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.centertheatregroup.org.
Head of Passes Phylicia Rashad reprises her role as an African American matriarch in Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Southern-set drama inspired by the biblical tale of Job. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $25-$95. (213) 628-2772.
The Madwoman of Chaillot Santa Monica Rep offers a stage reading of the classic farce by Jean Giraudoux. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. Santa Monica. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $25. (310) 434-3200.
Sugar Musical Theatre Guild opens its season with this 1970s musical based on the classic 1959 comedy “Some Like It Hot.” Alex Theatre, 216 N Brand Blvd. Glendale. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $45. (818) 243-2539.
Critics’ Choices
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Simon Stephens’ Tony-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel presents the world of Christopher Boone as this young accidental detective uniquely experiences it. Marianne Elliott’s acclaimed staging continues to impress with the way it dynamically theatricalizes the relationship this 15-year-old, whose condition is unnamed but has many of the hallmarks of Asperger’s syndrome, has with the world. (C.M.) Ends Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
La Razón Blindada Presented in Spanish with English supertitles, this sharply political play sheds light on Argentina’s infamous “Dirty War” as filtered through the deeply personal perspective of writer-director Aristídes Vargas, who experienced the madness first-hand. Vargas’ harrowing, surprisingly funny piece centers around two political prisoners who escape into the world of Cervantes’ “Don Quixote” during their incarceration. Hallucinatory, trance-inducing and surreal, this deeply humanistic production hammers home man’s gross capacity for inhumanity — and his transcendent ability to endure. (F.K.F.) 24th Street Theatre, 1117 W. 24th St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $10-$24. (213) 745-6516.
Marion Bridge Daniel MacIvor’s deceptively simple comedy drama about three wildly diverse sisters who gather at their Canadian island home during their dying mother’s final days builds inevitably towards the transcendent under Don Boughton’s sensitive direction. Boughton’s perfect cast includes his daughter Sarah Boughton as the “strange” younger sibling of the tribe, whose oddness conceals hidden depths, Amy DeBourget as an alcoholic actress whose life has been defined by shattering early loss, and Carolyn Reese Crotty as a pragmatic nun whose shining goodness is the metaphoric “bridge” that will link this fractured family at last. (F.K.F.) Son of Semele Theater, 3301 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Mon., 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 24. $20. (310) 422-3462.
Once The stage version of the 2007 movie makes the transition from national tour to regional life in a production that looks, sounds and feels very much like Broadway’s yet resonates with an emotional truth all its own. As the Dublin busker and Czech immigrant who meet and transform each other through music, Rustin Cole Sailors and Amanda Leigh Jerry are soulful partners. (D.H.M.) South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Sun., next Sun., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Tue.-Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 30. $26 and up. (714) 708-5555.
Rhinoceros With darkly hilarious urgency, this superbly staged and disconcertingly timely revival illuminates playwright Eugene Ionesco’s absurdist warning about the seductively corrosive lure of herd mentality and the fragility of civilized norms we take for granted. (P.B.) Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 15. $25-$34; discounts available. (310) 822-8392.