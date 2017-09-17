The week ahead in L.A. theater, Sept. 17-24: 'Fixed,' 'The Red Shoes' and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Charles McNulty (C.M.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).

Openings

Big Night An actor and nominee deals with demands on his time and attention from family and others on Oscar night in this world-premiere comedy from Paul Rudnick. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m.; Thu., 8:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 8. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.

Celebrating Brunch “Glee’s” Jane Lynch discusses her life and career in this fundraiser for Celebration Theatre. Micky’s, 8857 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood. Sun., noon. $100, $150. www.CelebrationTheatre.com.

Fixed New comedy-drama by local playwright Boni B. Alvarez about a ladyboy masseuse working at a massage parlor in L.A’s historic Filipinotown. Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m.; Mon., Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $20, $34. (310) 307-3753.

Pipe Dream Musical Theatre West offers a staged reading of this Rodgers & Hammerstein musical based on the writings of John Steinbeck. Beverly O’Neill Theatre, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 7 p.m. $27. (562) 856-1999.

StoryTime Personal stories of joy, sadness and humor; for ages 14 and up. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. $12. (818) 763-5990.

A Weekend With Pablo Picasso Writer-performer Herbert Siguenza of Culture Clash portrays the famed Spanish artist in this solo show. Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. Sun., next Sun., 5 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 8. $25-$30. (323) 263-7684.

Forbidden Shakespeare: The Tempest Tom Hanks, William Shatner and other famous faces take the stage in a condensed, improvised version of the Bard’s fantasy tale in this fundraiser. UCLA Freud Playhouse, 405 Hilgard Ave., Westwood. Mon., 8 p.m. $500 and up. (310) 559-9334.

The Gin Game Staged reading of D.L. Coburn’s comedy set in a nursing home. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Mon., 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 355-4318.

Fall Shorts Ten original 10-minute comedies by nine playwrights. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Tue., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 31. $15. (818) 990-2324.

John Hill: Light Jacket Weather The Broadway veteran and radio host performs music and comedy in this solo show. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $15. (323) 662-4255.

The Red Shoes U.S. premiere of Matthew Bourne’s stage adaptation of the fantastical 1948 film, based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, about an ambitious dancer. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 1. $30-$130. (213) 972-4400.

Martha Ellen Melaver’s bio drama about modern-dance maven Martha Graham; Christina Carlisi stars. The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Wed., 8 p.m. $25. (818) 687-8559.

A Little Night Music Concert presentation of Sondheim’s classic romantic musical. Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St., Burbank. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Sept. 24. $35. (866) 811-4111.

Daedalus’ Daughter New hourlong movement-theater piece created by Carol Katz uses of the ancient Greek myth of Daedalus and his son Icarus to explore the impact of mental illness on families. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Sept. 30. $15-$25. (213) 389-3856.

Vino Veritas Secrets spill forth when two middle-aged couples drink a strange brew at a Halloween party in the West Coast premiere of David MacGregor’s comedy. Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $30. (310) 364-0535.

Boeing Boeing Marc Camoletti’s farce about a swinging 1960s Parisian bachelor dating three flight attendants. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 21. $23-$27. (310) 512-6030.

Those Who Rise: From Dr. King to Michelle Obama Original collaborative work salutes African Americans’ contributions to history, culture, etc. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Fri., 8 p.m. $20. (310) 455-3723.

’Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism Aubrey Manning plays a know-it-all nun in this follow-up to Maripat Donovan’s interactive comedy. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 1. $23-$32. (626) 355-4318.

Master Class “General Hospital’s” Carolyn Hennesy portrays legendary opera singer Maria Callas in Terrence McNally’s Tony-winning drama. The Garry Marshall Theatre (formerly the Falcon Theatre), 4252 Riverside Drive, Burbank. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 22. $45-$65. (818) 955-8101.

Stupid Kid A young man returns to his dysfunctional family after 14 years in prison in Sharr White’s new dark comedy. The Road Theatre on Magnolia, NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 18. $17.50, $34. (818) 761-8838.

The 39 Steps Comedic adaptation of the novel that inspired the Hitchcock thriller. Actors Co-op Crossley Theatre, 1760 N. Gower St., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $20-$30. (323) 462-8460.

The View UpStairs West Coast premiere of Max Vernon’s new fact-based musical drama set in a gay bar in 1970s New Orleans. Celebration Theatre, 6760 Lexington Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $25-$45; opening night only, $75, $100. (323) 957-1884.

Br’er Cotton Lower Depth Theatre Ensemble stages Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm’s fantastical drama about an African American teen pushed to the edge by the murders of other young black men. Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Oct. 29. $15-$45. (323) 960-7787.