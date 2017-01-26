L.A. theater openings, Jan. 29-Feb. 5: Alan Cumming, Bernadette Peters and more

This week: Tony winners and other Broadway veterans bring music and merriment to local stages.

Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs The “Cabaret” star performs classics by Stephen Sondheim, Noel Coward, et al., with the L.A. Phil. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $62-$122. (323) 850-2000.

Valerie Perri: All in the Family The veteran actress sings show tunes and standards as part of Musical Theatre West’s “Broadway in Concert” series. Terrace Theatre Lobby, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 8 p.m. $40-$60. (562) 856-1999.

Dan Zanes and Friends The singer and his band are joined by Sonia de los Santos for a bilingual, kid-friendly concert. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sun., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $25-$35. (310) 746-4000.

From the Mississippi Delta Staged reading of this bio-drama about writer and civil-rights activist Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre, Blvd., Sierra Madre. Mon., 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. (626) 355-4318.

One Night Only: The Secret Play Project Benefit reading of a play to be announced that same evening; with Parminder Nagra, Sherri Saum, et al. East West Players, David Henry Hwang Theater, 120 Judge John Aiso St., L.A. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $50 and up. (213) 625-7000.

E Pluribus Unum: Out of Many, One Artists Rise Up Los Angeles presents short plays, spoken word, etc., in response to the recent presidential election in this benefit show. El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Tue., 7 p.m. $35. (323) 251-8825.

Motown The Musical Jukebox musical tells the story of the Detroit-based record label that spawned stars like Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, the Temptations and the Supremes. Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; other dates; ends Fem. 12. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787.

Cole Michael Griffiths celebrates the songs of Cole Porter in this cabaret show. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Wed.-Thu., 7 p.m. $45, $55. (562) 985-7000.

Dirty Dancing Musical based on the hit 1987 coming-of-age tale set at a Catskills resort in the early 1960s. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 5. $49-$94. (800) 745-3000.

Love Letters Wendie Malick and Dan Lauria star in A.R. Gurney’s decades-spanning two-person romantic drama. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends Feb. 5. $45-$60. (949) 497-2787.

Helen Macdonald The author (“H Is for Hawk”) explores love, loss and our relationship to the natural world in the CAP UCLA presentation. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Thu., 8 p.m. $19-$39. (310) 825-2101.

Bernadette Peters The two-time Tony winner performs. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Thu., 8 p.m. $90-$110. (562) 467-8818.

The Bumps Rachel Kauder Nalebuff’s play with movement explores pregnancy and motherhood. Skirball Cultural Center, Performance Lab, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat. 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 4. $5-$10. (877) 722-4849.

An Evening with Stephen Schwartz: Music & Broadway Memories The composer-lyricist (“Wicked,” “Godspell”, etc.) is joined by special guest performers. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $25-$35. (310) 746-4000.

Every Brilliant Thing British comic Jonny Donahoe portrays various characters in this fact-based solo show about life, love and loss. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 12. $45 and up. (310) 434-3200.

Freaky Friday A mother and daughter magically swap bodies in this new musical comedy based on the Disney films; for ages 8 and up. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, La Jolla. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends March 12. $58 and up; discounts available. (858) 550-1010.

Prince Poppycock The flamboyant former “America’s Got Talent” contestant’s stage show features original songs alongside the music of Queen, Puccini and David Bowie. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri., 9 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006.

The Trip to Bountiful Horton Foote’s classic drama about an elderly woman who wants to visit her Texas hometown one last time. West Valley Playhouse, 7242 Owensmouth Ave., Canoga Park. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 26. $26, $28. (818) 884-1907.

Wolfgang Amadeus Grounding All-new sketches plus improv. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; ends March 31. $20. (323) 934-4747.

And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little Paul Zindel’s classic dark comedy about three adult sisters dealing with their mother’s death. Upstairs at the Group Rep (not handicapped accessible), the Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Sat., 2 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Feb. 26. $20. (818) 763-5990.

Claudio Quest West Coast premiere of Drew Fornarola and Marshall Pailet’s video game-themed musical comedy. Chance Theater, Cripe Stage, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Sat. 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Feb. 26. $31-$45. (888) 455-4212.

Hyenas: An American Farce David Dickens’ new absurdist comedy about a TV-industry type; for ages 14 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 25. $15. (818) 202-4120.

The Princess and the Frog Storybook Theatre presents a family-friendly musical based on the classic fairy tale. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West L.A. Sat., 1 p.m.; ends July 8. $10, $12. (818) 761-2203.