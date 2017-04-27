L.A. theater openings, April 30-May 7: 'The Gary Plays' and more

This week: A play cycle about an out-of-work L.A. actor, a decades-spanning romantic musical, and an evening of traditional Japanese theater in Little Tokyo.

Four by Four Las Vegas-style revue celebrates the music of the Beach Boys, the Bee Gees and Motown. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $40. (562) 985-7000.

Magic Monday Albie Selznick (“Smoke and Mirrors”) hosts this weekly showcase for magicians and variety acts. Mon., 8 p.m.; ends Aug. 28. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. $40; discounts available. (310) 450-2849.

The Bodyguard Musical based on the 1992 Whitney Houston-Kevin Costner romantic thriller about about a famous singer and the former Secret Service agent hired to protect her; with Deborah Cox (evenings shows only). Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends May 21. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787. (Also at Segerstrom Center, May 30-June 11)

The Gary Plays Open Fist Theatre Company stages Murray Mednick’s complete six-play cycle, following the life of an unemployed actor in L.A., performed over three evenings or in three consecutive performances on Sundays. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A Parts 1-3, Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Parts 1-3, noon, 3 and 7 p.m. next Sun.; ends June 4. Each part, $30; series pass, $50. (323) 882-6912.

Fefu and Her Friends Intimate, immersive staging of María Irene Fornés’ surreal drama, with music and choreography, about a group of well-to-do women planning a fundraiser. Hollyhock House, Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Sat.-next Mon., 8 p.m.; ends May 28. $60. www.circlextheatre.org.

Hello Again Different characters experience love, sex and romance over the course of the 20th century in Michael John LaChiusa’s decades-spanning musical. Chromolume Theatre at the Attic, 5429 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 28. $30. (323) 205-1617.

Man of La Mancha Broadway’s Davis Gaines stars in the classic musical about Cervantes’ knight-errant Don Quixote. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends May 7. $43 and up. (818) 677-3000. (Also at La Mirada Theatre, June 2-25)

Aesthesia Benefit for the Chalk Repertory Theatre features immersive theatrical experiences and more. Downtown Artist Loft, 606 Moulton Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $75. www.chalkrep.com.

An Evening of Kyogen Mansaku Nomura and his Mansaku-no-Kai Company perform a trio of traditional tales; in Japanese with English subtitles. Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St., L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends May 7. $20-$40. (213) 680-3700.

The Capitol Steps Comedy troupe performs song parodies and political satire. Beckman Auditorium, Caltech, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $10-$45; rush tickets subject to availability. (626) 395-4652.

Fritz Coleman’s Defying Gravity The local weatherman/comic looks at life after 50. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Sat., 2:30 p.m. $30-$30. (626) 355-4318.

The House in Scarsdale: A Memoire for the Stage World premiere of Dan O’Brien’s dark, autobiographical drama about his estranged family. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 4. $20-$39. (626) 683-6883.

More Courage Salon-style performance features stories, plays and poems by Jewish and Muslim writers and artists. The Braid, 2912 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 16. $40. (800) 838-3006. (Also, various local venues, May 11-22)

Archduke World premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s drama about three men in 1914 Belgrade whose actions help spark World War I. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends June 4. $25-$95. (213) 628-2772.

Blank Brian Stanton’s solo drama about being adopted as a child; followed by Patti Hawn performing readings from her memoir “Good Girls Don’t.” The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 14. $20. (818) 763-5990.

State Fair Musical Theatre Guild closes its season with Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein’s classic about a farm family’s visit to the 1946 Iowa state fair. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $45. (818) 243-2539.