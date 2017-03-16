L.A. theater openings, March 19-26: 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' and more

This week: A risqué cirque-style show in a tent at L.A. Live, the Wooster Group returns to REDCAT, and Antaeus Theatre Company chooses a Tennessee Williams classic for the first show in its new digs.

April, May and June Three fortysomething Jewish sisters come together in the wake of their mother’s passing in Gary Goldstein’s new comedy-drama. Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Today, next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends April 16. $30. (310) 364-0535.

Exile: Kisses on Both Cheeks Intimate show explores the stories of Sephardic Jews through the centuries. Various venues; info at www.jewishwomenstheatre.org. Today, 7 p.m.; Mon.-Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Wed., 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.; Thu., Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends March 28. $40. (310) 315-1400.

The Gay Guide to Tinseltown & Power Play A pairing of solo shows featuring writer-performers Jon Manganello and Madeline Sharton. The Actors Company, 916 N. Formosa Ave., West Hollywood. Today, 2 p.m. $15. (323) 463-4639.

It’s Magic! Magic and variety acts from around the world. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $40-$65. (562) 467-8818.

Lili Marlene A cabaret singer and an aristocrat find romance as Germany falls under the sway of Naziism in Michael Antin’s new musical drama. Write Act Repertory, 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood. Today, 5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 16. $15, $20. (800) 838-3006.

Peter Rabbit Tales Stage adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s beloved stories; recommended for ages 4-8. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Today, 2 p.m. $21. (949) 854-4646.

Shine Storytellers share true-life tales about coming back from adversity. Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $12; discounts available. (310) 452-2321.

Celebrity Autobiography: The Music Edition Fred Willard, Jennifer Tilly, “Weird Al” Yankovic, et al., read excerpts from memoirs by Barry Manilow, Justin Bieber and others. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. $45. (213) 765-6803.

The Eccentricities of a Nightingale Staged reading of Tennessee Williams’ classic drama; with members of Hero Theatre. The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena. Mon., 8 p.m. $15, $20. (626) 356-7529.

Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards Ceremony celebrates notable people and productions in Southern California theater in 2016. The Colony Theatre, 555 N. 3rd St., Burbank. Mon., 6:30 p.m. $40. (800) 838-3006.

Finding Neverland British author J.M. Barrie is inspired to write the classic tale “Peter Pan” in this hit musical. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends April 2. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Jesus Christ Superstar Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit rock musical. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. Tue.-Wed., 7:30 p.m. $44 and up. (805) 899-2222.

The Moth Mainstage CAP UCLA presents a new edition of the popular storytelling series. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Tue., 8 p.m. $19-$39. (310) 825-2101.

Zero Feet Away Reading of Brian Otano’s play about two gay couples and a new mobile dating app. West Hollywood City Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente, West Hollywood. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations appreciated. www.celebrationtheatre.com.

The Town Hall Affair The Wooster Group stages its re-creation of a landmark 1971 panel on feminism that included several notable authors and activists. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Wed.-Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends April 1. $40-$55. (213) 237-2800.

Absinthe Intimate, off-color show mixes cirque acts with burlesque, comedy, etc. Spiegelworld Tent at L.A. Live’s Event Deck, 1005 Chick Hearn Court, L.A. Thu., 8:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 7:30 and 9:30 p.m..; next Sun., 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; ends April 23. $49 and up. www.AbsintheLA.com.

An American in Paris National touring production of the Tony-winning musical featuring songs by George and Ira Gershwin and based on the 1951 film that starred Gene Kelly. Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends April 9. $35 and up; children under 5 not admitted. (800) 982-2787.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Antaeus Theatre Company presents a partner-cast staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic drama, about a dysfunctional Southern family, as the first show in their new venue. Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Broadway, Glendale. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 7. $30, $34. (818) 506-1983.

Jefferson’s Garden L.A. Theatre Works records the U.S. premiere of Timberlake Wertenbaker’s fast-paced retelling of the American Revolution for its radio program; with Gregory Harrison. James Bridges Theater, UCLA, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends March 26. $15-$60. (310) 827-0889.

Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival 24th annual showcase for female solo performers. Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, Barnsdall Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. Also, Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave., Venice. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 and 7 p.m.; ends March 26. $1-$50. (818) 760-0408.

Rodney King Roger Guenveur Smith portrays the local African American man whose videotaped beating by LAPD officers eventually led to the L.A. riots in 1992. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends March 25. $15-$20. (213) 389-3856.

Rules of Seconds A man enlists his estranged brother as his second when he’s challenged to a duel in 19th-century Boston in John Pollono’s tale; with Amy Brenneman. The Los Angles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Thu.-St., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends April 15. $22-$52. (866) 811-4111.

Adam & Evie Charles L. Mee’s new play looks at love and sex through the ages. City Garage, Bergamot Station, building T1, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends April 30. $20, $25; Sundays, pay what you can, at the door only. (310) 453-9939.