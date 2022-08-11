Advertisement
9 best bets for your L.A. weekend: Shakespeare, ‘Hadestown,’ jazz, fireworks and more

A slideshow includes fireworks at the Hollywood Bowl, a scene from "Hadestown," two actors in "Macbeth," and two dancers.
Tchaikovsky plus fireworks, “Hadestown,” Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet are among our picks for arts and culture happenings this weekend.
(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times; Kevin Berne; Mike Ditz; Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Shakespeare, Tchaikovsky, a local ballet company and the return of “Hadestown” make our shortlist of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Tchaikovsky Spectacular With Fireworks’
The Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the baton of Ludovic Morlot, is joined by violinist Joshua Bell and the USC Trojan Marching Band for a program that includes a pyrotechnically enhanced rendition of Tchaikovsky’s rousing “1812 Overture.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $26-$185. hollywoodbowl.com

‘Hadestown’
Go to hell and back — again — as the national tour of Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-winning, mythologically inspired folk musical swings back through SoCal for a short stay. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Aug. 21. $28 and up. scfta.org

Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet
The L.A.-based dance company presents the world premiere of “Seeds of Rain,” a new multimedia-enhanced work featuring music by Philip Glass and Czech composer Zbyněk Matějů. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State Los Angeles, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25-$45. luckmanarts.org

‘A Salute to Sondheim’
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles wraps its season with a selection of favorite show tunes by the late, great Broadway composer. The program also includes the L.A. premiere of Andrew Lippa’s “Songs of the Phoenix.” Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $30-$95. gmcla.org

‘Macbeth’
Independent Shakespeare Co.’s annual Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival continues with the Bard’s tragic tale of a power-mad Scottish warlord and his scheming wife. The Dell above the Old Zoo, 4801 Griffith Park Drive, Griffith Park, L.A. 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday; other dates through Sept. 4. Free; reservations required. iscla.org

‘American Icons: Judy Garland & Friends’
Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops are joined by guest vocalists including Melissa Manchester for a salute to Garland, Garland’s daughter Liza Minnelli, Peggy Lee and Doris Day. The Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. 7:30 p.m. Saturday (gates open at 5:30 p.m.). $10-$152. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

33rd Annual Long Beach Jazz Festival
Grammy-winning vocalist Ledisi, sax man Gerald Albright, singer-guitarist Jonathan Butler and the legendary Sérgio Mendes are among the slated performers. Rainbow Lagoon Park, 400 E. Shoreline Drive, Long Beach. 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $75-$275. longbeachjazzfestival.com

2022 Natsumatsuri Family Festival
This celebration of Japanese culture returns with live taiko drumming, storytelling, a scavenger hunt, hands-on arts and crafts and more. Japanese American National Museum, outdoor plaza, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free; RSVP requested. janm.org

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
Bring a picnic, and the fam, as the Echo Theater Co. a stripped-down, kid-friendly 40-minute version of Shakespeare’s sylvan fantasy. Elysian Park, Angels Point Picnic Area, Angels Point Road, L.A. 4 p.m. Saturday (also Aug. 27). Free. echotheatercompany.com

Matt Cooper

