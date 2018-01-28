The week ahead in L.A. theater, Jan. 28-Feb. 4: Culture Clash, Kristin Chenoweth and more

THEATER
Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.). Compiled by Matt Cooper.
Openings
Celebrating Brunch Emmy winner Leslie Jordan is featured in this casual fundraiser for Celebration Theatre. Micky's, 8857 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood. Sun., noon. $100. www.CelebrationTheatre.com
Lost & Found Veteran actor Steven Shaw recalls his life and career in this one-man show. Theatre 40, Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 364-0535.
Pledge Paul Shoulberg's drama about fraternity life and the dangers of hazing. Dorie Theatre @ The Complex, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 5 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends Feb. 4. $20, $25. (800) 838-3006.
David's Friend Writer-performer Nora Burns revisits the nightclub scene in 1970s NYC in this solo show. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m. $15, $20. (800) 838-3006.
The Hendrix Project Roger Guenveur Smith and company celebrate 1960s rock icon Jimi Hendrix; part of the Off Center Festival. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25. (714) 556-2787.
The Importance of Being Earnest Oscar Wilde's classic comedy about romance and deception. The Old Globe, San Diego, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends March 4. $30 and up. (619) 234-5623.
Dessa Rose Musical adaptation of Sherley Anne Williams' novel about two young women, one black and one white, in the antebellum South. Chromolume Theatre at the Attic, 5429 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Feb. 25. $30. (323) 205-1617.
Meow Meow The Australian comedian and cabaret artist, accompanied by Pink Martini pianist Thomas M. Lauderdale, performs songs by Kurt Weill, Radiohead and others in this CAP UCLA presentation. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 933 S. Broadway, L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $29.50–$69.50. (888) 929-7849.
The MisMatch Game Host Dennis Hensley returns with a new edition of his off-color send-up of the 1970s-era game show. L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center's Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15. (323) 860-7300.
Occupant West Coast premiere of Edward Albee's drama about Russian-born sculptor Louise Nevelson. The Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 Riverside Drive, Burbank. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends March 4. $45-$65. (818) 955-8101.
Pizza Man Two disillusioned women plot to take revenge on the opposite sex in Pop Up Theater, Inc.'s immersive production of Darlene Craviotto's 1980s-set comedy. The Loft in Hollywood, 5426 Flemish Lane, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Feb. 25. $25. www.thepopuptheater.com
Sapo The 1970s music scene serves as the setting for Culture Clash's reimagining of Aristophanes' ancient comedy "The Frogs"; with live music by L.A.-based band Buyepongo; may be unsuitable for children under 13. Getty Villa, Fleischman Theater, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 4 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Feb. 18. $20; advance tickets required. (310) 440-7300.
Sweet Valley Groundlings All-new sketch show. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 8 and 10 p.m.; ends April 14. $20; opening night only, $50. (323) 934-4747.
Three by Will in Rep Three dramas by Will Manus, running in repertory: "Their Finest Hour: Churchill and Murrow" (Fri., 8 p.m.); "The Wicked, Wicked Mae West" (Sat., 8 p.m.); and the musical bio "Prez — The Lester Young Story" (next Sun., 2 p.m.). Write Act Repertory @ The Brickhouse Theatre, 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood. Ends March 11. $20. (800) 838-3006.
Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue A wounded young soldier home from the Iraq War tries to connect with his father in Quiara Alegría Hudes' drama. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 25. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.
Fairytales UnScripted Impro Theatre improvises family-friendly fables. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat, 11 a.m. $25 and up. (310) 434-3200.
An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth The Emmy and Tony winner sings show tunes, standards and more. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $59 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook Family-friendly tale based on Barbara Park's children's books. South Coast Repertory, Julianne Argyros Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 11 a.m., 2 and 4:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 4:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 11. $23 and up. (714) 708-5555.
Oh What A Night! Cast members from "Jersey Boys" perform as part of Musical Theatre West's "Broadway in Concert" series. Beverly O'Neill Theatre, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 7 p.m. $45-$120. (562) 856-1999.
Peking Acrobats Touring troupe performs feats of tumbling, juggling, etc. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 343-6600.
Shine Storytellers share true tales of challenging situations. Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $5, $10. (310) 452-2321.
Staff and Friends Cabaret Fundraiser Comedy, drama, music and more. The Studio at Long Beach Playhouse, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $10. (562) 494-1014.
Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom Based on Lynda Blackmon Lowery's memoir of the civil-rights movement. Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 W. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $20. (323) 964-9766.
Two Fisted Love A Hollywood star's health crisis creates a moral crisis within her family in David Sessions' new dark comedy; with Serena Scott Thomas. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends March 11. $34. (866) 811-4111.
The Velveteen Rabbit Musical adaptation of Margery Williams' beloved children's book. Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat.-next Sun., 11 a.m.; ends Feb. 18. $10, $12. (310) 828-7519.
Wild Party: A Jazz Age Immersive Experience The Broad Stage presents this fundraiser in the style of 1920s Hollywood fête. Masonic Center of Santa Monica, 926 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 6 and 9 p.m. $150 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Chemo Barbie Writer-performer Heather Keller discusses her battle with breast cancer in this updated solo show; part of SoloFest 2018. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $20. (800) 838-3006.
StoryTime Personal stories of joy, sadness and humor. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $12. (818) 763-5990.
Critics’ Choices
A Delicate Ship Anna Ziegler peels away the layers of her characters to their pulsing human core in this practically perfect memory play, a fateful romantic triangle that commences in the simplest situation and escalates to the dire. Under Andre Barron's appropriately delicate direction, the cast, which includes Paris Perrault and Philip Orazio, is superb, but it is Josh Zuckerman who dazzles in a tour-de-force turn as a wayward yearner whose cheekiness covers hidden depths of anguish. (F.K.F.) The Road on Magnolia, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends March 11. $17.50, $34; pay what you can, Sun., Jan. 28 only. (818) 761-8838.
I Am Not a Comedian… I'm Lenny Bruce In this meticulously researched solo biography tracing the life and prosecution of the groundbreaking early 1960s comic provocateur, actor Ronnie Marmo and director Joe Mantegna offer subsequent generations not only a sense of who Bruce was, but more importantly why he mattered. (P.B.) Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends March 28. $35. (323) 960-5068.
Rotterdam A big change can knock any couple out of alignment. For Alice and Fiona, the change goes to the very core of their identities. In her late 20s and several years into the relationship, Fiona reveals that she feels she's a man. With insight and humor, British playwright Jon Brittain charts the pair's journey as they rediscover who they are in this Olivier Award-winning play. Michael A. Shepperd crisply directs a perceptive cast. (D.H.M.) Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $25-$41. (866) 811-4111.