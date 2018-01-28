The week ahead in L.A. theater, Jan. 28-Feb. 4: Culture Clash, Kristin Chenoweth and more

Rotterdam A big change can knock any couple out of alignment. For Alice and Fiona, the change goes to the very core of their identities. In her late 20s and several years into the relationship, Fiona reveals that she feels she's a man. With insight and humor, British playwright Jon Brittain charts the pair's journey as they rediscover who they are in this Olivier Award-winning play. Michael A. Shepperd crisply directs a perceptive cast. (D.H.M.) Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $25-$41. (866) 811-4111.