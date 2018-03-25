The week ahead in L.A. theater, March 25-April 1: 'American Mariachi,' 'Bloodletting' and more

A Streetcar Named Desire Michael Michetti's revitalizing production shakes out the cobwebs of this Tennessee Williams classic. Before the play even begins it's clear that this is not the New Orleans of yore but an updated version that's more diverse and technologically with it. The drama, of course, lives or dies by the quality of the acting, and Jaimi Paige's Blanche, Maya Lynne Robinson's Stella and Desean Kevin Terry's Stanley are all extraordinary. (C.M.) Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends April 1. $39. (626) 683-6801.