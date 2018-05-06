The week ahead in L.A. theater, May 6-13: 'Hamilton,' 'Antigone' and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).
Openings
Boeing Boeing Marc Camoletti's classic farce about a swinging bachelor in 1960s Paris. Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 27. $20, $23. (310) 828-7519.
The Dementia Vote A senile widower is thrust onto the national stage in David Dickens' new farce. Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 27. $15. (818) 202-4120.
Honeymoon in Vegas Musical Theatre Guild closes its season with this stage adaptation of the 1992 comedy starring Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 7 p.m. $45. (818) 243-2539.
Monsieur Ibrahim and the Flowers of the Koran Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt performs a stage adaptation of his coming-of-age tale about a young Jewish orphan who befriends an elderly Muslim grocer in 1960s Paris; in French with English subtitles. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $25, $40. (310) 286-0553.
Magic Monday Albie Selznick ("Smoke and Mirrors") returns as host of this weekly showcase for magicians and variety acts. Mon., 8 p.m.; ends Sept. 3. Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. $40; discounts and passes available. (310) 450-2849.
A Tale of Two Sisters Benefit honoring siblings Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad includes performances by Jennifer Holliday, Maurice Hines, et al. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Mon., 6:30 p.m. $500 and up. (310) 746-4000.
Dina Martina: Cream of the Drawer The drag artist shares songs and stories. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Tue.-Wed., 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006.
Hamilton National touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster Tony-winning musical about the fiscally savvy Founding Father. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends May 27. $80.75-$200.75; some $600.75 premium seats available. (714) 556-2787.
Tales of Modern Motherhood Writer-performer Pam Levin stars in this solo comedy. Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Wed., 8 p.m. $20; discounts available. (800) 838-3006.
Seminar Pop Up Theater presents a site-specific staging of Theresa Rebeck's comedy drama about four aspiring young writers and their teacher. Thymele Arts Theater, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 2. $25. www.thepopuptheater.org.
The Vagina Monologues Star-studded benefit performances of Eve Ensler's hit play. The Loft Ensemble, 13442 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 18. $25. (818) 437-0886.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast Stage adaptation of the 1991 animated musical based on the classic fairytale. Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends June 10. $25-$40. (323) 263-7684.
An Evening with Audra McDonald The six-time Tony winner sings show tunes, classic movie songs and more. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Forever Bound A book dealer's scheme to avoid bankruptcy takes a wrong turn in the Steve Apostolina's brand-new dark comedy; with French Stewart. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 16. $25-$35; opening night only, $45. (323) 960-4429.
The Giant Void in My Soul Ammunition Theatre Company presents Mexican playwright Bernardo Cubría's new fable about friends on a series of adventures. The Pico, 10508 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends June 3. $25, $30. www.ammunitiontheatre.com.
Mack & Poppy: 'Til Death Do Us Part Christopher Michael Graham and Tod Macofsky return as their lounge-act alter egos in this music-and-comedy show. Cavern Club Theater, 1920 Hyperion Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 9 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 13. $20, $25. (800) 838-3006.
Match A couple with a hidden agenda upends the life of an aging dancer/choreographer in Stephen Belber's dramedy. Kentwood Players, Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 16. $20, $22. (310) 645-5156.
Memoircita! Showbiz veteran Jackie Hoffman ("Feud: Bette and Joan") shares songs and stories in this cabaret show. Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 13. $30, $60. (323) 860-7300.
Red Speedo A swimmer faces a scandal involving performance-enhancing drugs in the Southern California premiere of Lucas Hnath's drama. The Road on Magnolia, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends July 1. $15, $34. (818) 761-8838.
Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show The former costar of "The Carol Burnett Show" performs music and comedy. Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive, Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15-$90. (626) 821-1781.
Violet A disfigured young girl journeys through the 1960s Deep South in search of a miracle cure in this drama featuring music by "Fun Home's" Jeanine Tesori. Actors Co-op, Crossley Theatre, 1760 N. Gower St., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends June 19. $25-$34; student rush, $17, cash only. (323) 462-8460.
West Side Story Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's classic romantic musical, set in 1950s NYC and inspired by Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; ends May 13. $25-$60. (866) 811-4111.
Antigone, or We Are Rebels Asking for the Storm Fugitive Kind Theater stages this new adaptation of Sophocles' ancient tragedy about a grieving young woman's act of defiance in the face of tyranny. Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends June 2. $20, $25. (330) 209-7711.
Canción del Inmigrante Stories told through sound, puppetry and community-created folk art. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Sat., 8 p.m. $5, $15. www.santaanasites.com.
Die, Mommie, Die! Center Theatre Group's second-annual "Block Party" series concludes with a remount of Celebration Theatre's staging of Charles Busch's campy noir-style comedy; Drew Droege stars. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 6:30 p.m.; ends May 20. $25-$70. (213) 628-2772.
Elevada Two people on their first date face their own unique challenges in the West Coast premiere of Sheila Callaghan's modern romantic comedy; contains adult language; for ages 13 and up. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Sat., 8 p.m. next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends June 3. $21-$35; discounts available. (888) 455-4212.
Magic and Lightning: Into the Mind of Nikola Tesla Writer-performer Ian Ruskin portrays the Serbian American inventor in this multimedia-enhanced solo drama. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. 25. (323) 851-7977.
Pop-Up Magazine's 2018 Spring Issue Live magazine features writers, journalists, filmmakers and others sharing multimedia-enhanced stories. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. May 12. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $39-$49. www.popupmagazine.com
Sex Buzzworks presents a revival of this once-scandalous 1920s romp written by comedy legend Mae West. Hudson Theatre, Main Stage, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. May 12-June 17. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends June 17. www.buzzworks.org.
The Sisters Rosensweig Three successful siblings reunite for one's 54th birthday in a revival of Wendy Wasserstein's hit comedy. South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., next Sun., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.; ends June 2. $23 and up. (714) 708-5555.
MOMentum Place 20th-annual Mother's Day celebration features aerialists, circus performers, dancers and musicians. Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., brunch, noon; performance, 2 p.m. $10-$40; brunch, $30. (310) 455-2322.
Critics’ Choices
Bad Jews A dip in an acid-laced bubble bath, Joshua Harmon's effervescently corrosive comedy about a fanatical Jewish ideologue and her more secular-minded cousin's dispute over a religious artifact left behind by their Holocaust survivor grandfather receives a blissfully high-decibel staging from director Dana Resnick and a pitch-perfect cast. Harmon's brilliantly caustic play frames serious issues of Jewish identity within a breathtaking blitzkrieg of invective guaranteed to make your eardrums smolder. (F.K.F.) Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed., Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends June 17. $30-$35. (310) 477-2055.
The Chosen Learning to see past differences and getting to know the person underneath is a lesson for all time in Chaim Potok's 1940s-set novel, adapted by Potok and Aaron Posner. The Fountain gives this tale of an unexpected friendship between Brooklyn teens from different strains of Judaism a poignant staging. (D.H.M.) The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Mon., 8 p.m.; ends June 10. $20-$40. (323) 663-1525.
I Am Not a Comedian … I'm Lenny Bruce In this meticulously researched solo biography tracing the life and prosecution of the groundbreaking early 1960s comic provocateur, actor Ronnie Marmo and director Joe Mantegna offer subsequent generations not only a sense of who Bruce was, but, more important, why he mattered. (P.B.) Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., next Sun., 3 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 13. $35. (323) 960-5068.
Noises Off Director Geoff Elliott and a superb cast hit the banana peel running and never let up in their crowd-pleasing reprise of Michael Frayn's 1982 farce-within-a-farce, a giddy glimpse of a theatrical hothouse populated by doddering drunks, vapid bombshells, and cue-challenged stars, where titanic egos and meager talents clash, hilariously. (F.K.F.) A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends May 26. $25 and up; student rush, $20. (626) 356-3100.
Priscilla Queen of the Desert Somewhere in Hollywood a Jo-Ann fabrics and a 99 Cents Only store must be seriously depleted. Their stock seemingly can be found in a spectacularly dressed Celebration company production of a beloved tale about Australian drag queens on a road trip across the outback, adapted from the 1994 movie. Director Jessica Hanna, set designer Pete Hickok and costume designer Allison Dillard somehow fit this big musical onto a postage stamp of a stage. "Glittery" doesn't begin to describe the results. (D.H.M.) Celebration Theatre, 6760 Lexington Ave., L.A. Ends Sun. $100. (323) 957-1884.