The week ahead in SoCal theater, Oct. 7-14: 'Sell/Buy/Date,' 'Rosencrantz and Guildenstern' and more

Capsule reviews are by Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.), Charles McNulty (C.M.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).
Openings
Dr. Bradley’s Fabulous Functional Narcissism... The Psychoanalytic Odyssey of a Once Glorified Chorus Boy Bradley Jones shares stories from his life and career in this solo show. Sterling’s Upstairs at the Federal, 5303 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28.42. (800) 838-3006.
The Dogs Pond Six men, two of them brothers and four of them military veterans, come together for a weekend of male revelry at a cabin in Maine in Travis G. Baker’s new drama. The Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $20. (800) 838-3006.
El Circo Anahuac: An Aztec Opera A modern circus troupe acts out an ancient legend in this multimedia-enhanced production. LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 5 p.m.; Sat., 7 p.m.; ends Oct. 14. $30-$50. www.eventbrite.com.
Fancy Nancy, The Musical Return engagement of this family-friendly show based on the children’s books. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. Sun., 5 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $21-$30; discounts available. (888) 455-4212.
Inara George Presents Eleni Mandell’s Song Club Music and conversation with local songwriters including George, Mandell and Van Dyke Parks; KPCC’s John Horn moderates. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 4 p.m. $25, $35. (310) 455-3723.
jackbenny Twin brothers Jack and Benny Lipson performs a topical two-act show. The Lyric Hyperion Theatre, 2106 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake. Sun., 7 p.m. $15. (323) 928-2299.
Michael Feinstein: The Great American Songbook The singer-pianist performs classic tunes. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $40–$70. (310) 506-4522.
The Living Room Series Staged reading of Osa Buchner’s “To Dance With Judy.” The Blank’s 2nd Stage Theatre, 6500 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Mon., 8 p.m. $15 suggested donation. (323) 661-9827.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Tony-winning bio-musical about the singer-songwriter who found solo success with her Grammy-winning 1971 album “Tapestry.” Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 14. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Chutzpah & Salsa Jewish Women’s Theatre presents stories of Latino-Jewish immigrants. The Braid, 2912 Colorado Ave., #102, Santa Monica. Thu., Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20, $35. (310) 315-1400.
En Cuatro Patas: Feminist Latinx Performance With Deborah Castillo, Oscar David Alvarez and Nadia Granados. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $25. (213) 232-6200.
An Evening with Andrea McArdle Broadway’s original “Annie” shares songs and stories. Upstairs at Vitello’s, 4349 Tujunga Ave., Studio City. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $30 and up. (877) 987-6487.
Rita Wilson: Liner Notes Wilson and other singer-songwriters share songs and stories. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa.Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $89 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Silence! The Musical Unauthorized parody of the 1991 thriller “Silence of the Lambs”; for mature audiences. Let Live Theatre (at the Actors Company), 916 N. Formosa Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 .m.; ends Nov. 3. $35. www.bucketlisttheatre.com.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story Tribute show celebrates the 1960s pop-folk duo. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $35-$55. (562) 944-9801.
The Boys Next Door CRE Outreach presents Tom Griffin’s comedy-drama about a social worker who supervises four disabled men sharing an apartment. The Blue Door, 9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Nov. 10. $15. (310) 425-8215.
Don’t Tell My Mother! Vincent Rodriguez III (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) headlines the storytelling series’ annual coming-out show. Los Angeles LGBT Center, Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place, L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $20. www.dtmm-show.com.
42nd Street “Phantom of the Opera’s” Davis Gaines costars in 3-D Theatrical’s staging of this Tony-winning musical comedy about a Broadway chorus girl who gets a shot at stardom. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $45-$85. (562) 916-8500.
Ghost Walk Santa Paula Theater Center’s 25th-annual Halloween-themed theatrical experience; wheelchair accessible. Santa Paula Depot, 200 N 10th St., Santa Paula. Fri.-next Sun., every 30 mins. from 6 to 9 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $10, $15. (805) 525-3073.
The Horla and The Hitchhiker Long Beach Shakespeare Company offers radio-style performances of these two terror tales. Goad Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Blvd., Long Beach. Fri.,-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 14. $12.50. (562) 997-1494.
Real Women Have Curves A young Latina reaches for her dreams in Josefina López’s hit coming-of-age comedy set in East L.A. Garry Marshall Theatre, 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Nov. 18. $52-$65. (818) 955-8101.
To Dad With Love: A Tribute to Buddy Ebsen The veteran entertainer’s daughter, Kiki Ebsen, celebrates her father’s decades-long career. Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (323) 851-7977.
Assassins Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical about some of the individuals who’ve attempted to assassinate U.S. presidents over the years. Long Beach Playhouse, Studio Theatre, 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 17. $14-$27. (562) 494-1014.
Baby Eyes The Greek myth of Zeus and Ganymede is transposed to 1950s Baltimore in Donald Jolly’s new drama; presented by Playwrights’ Arena. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Nov. 5. $25, $30. (800) 838-3006.
Cal in Camo Red Dog Squadron stages the West Coast premiere of William Francis Hoffman’s dark drama about marriage, motherhood and family; for mature audiences. VS. Theatre, 5453 Pico Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Nov. 9. $20-$35. (323) 739-4411.
Festival of Disruption A new edition of filmmaker and curator David Lynch’s two-day arts event features separate day and evening sessions and includes live music, film screenings, readings and Q&As; with RZA, Graces Jones, Amber Tamblyn, Francis Ford Coppola and many others. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 10:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. $55, $65; passes, $109-$999. www.festivalofdisruption.com.
42ft — A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels Contemporary circus troupe Cirque Mechanics performs. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $40. (562) 985-7000.
Johnny Got His Gun Stage adaptation of screenwriter Dalton Trumbo’s 1938 novel about a soldier lying immobile and unable to communicate in a hospital due to injuries suffered on a WWI battlefield. The Actors’ Gang Theatre, 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 10. $25-$34.99; opening night only, $34.99-$50. (310) 838-4264.
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead Tom Stoppard’s Tony-winning comedy about the misadventures of two minor characters from Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Nov. 18. $25 and up; student rush, $20. (626) 356-3121.
18 Minutes of Fame: A Musical Journey with Barbara Minkus The veteran entertainer shares songs and stories. The Pico, 10508 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 5 p.m.; ends Oct. 21. $18, $36. (800) 838-3006.
The Secret City The arts organization presents the Secret City Singers and others in an intimate, immersive celebration that includes storytelling, live music, meditation and more. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Next Sun., noon. $35-$75. (323) 461-3673.
Wing Nut Staged reading of Leda Siskind’s play about a young actress trying to make it in early 1970s L.A. Theatre 40, 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 364-0535.
Critics’ Choices
The Cake With understanding, respect and compassion for opposing points of view, “This Is Us” writer/co-producer Bekah Brunstetter’s impeccably staged new dramedy explores the human repercussions when that quintessential symbol of union and hope — the wedding cake — becomes a flashpoint in the culture war over marriage equality; with “That ’70s Show’s” Debra Jo Rupp. (P.B.) Geffen Playhouse, Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 21. $30-$120. (310) 208-5454.
Gloria It’s a given in a work by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins that something startling will occur that will have you rethinking everything you thought you understood about the play. It would be a disservice to give away what happens in this smart and bitingly funny workplace comedy, set initially in a New York magazine office staffed by wildly ambitious millennial assistants. But the writing and acting in this Echo Theater Company production are so scrupulously observed that the unpredictable turns feel completely and terrifyingly natural. (C.M.) Echo Theater Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Mon., Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $34; Mondays, $20 in advance or pay-what-you-will at the door. (310) 307-3753.
Sell/Buy/Date After a run at the Geffen earlier this year, writer-performer Sarah Jones (best known for her Tony-winning “Bridge and Tunnel”) brings her latest solo show to the Renberg. Even if “Sell/Buy/Date weren’t a compelling piece of theater and a provocative examination of the effects of pornography and prostitution on our society, watching Jones repeatedly disappear into a series of diverse and utterly persuasive characters would be worth the price of a ticket. (M.G.) The Los Angeles LGBT Center, Renberg Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Pl., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Nov. 3. $20-$75; opening night only, $150. (323) 860-7300.
Showpony Long-time husband and wife producing team Tom Ormeny and Maria Gobetti have a keen intuition when it comes to scouting worthy new plays, and this world premiere by Judith Leora is a real gem, a rollicking entertainment, set in a New York advertising agency, that addresses the current political climate from a fiercely feminist perspective. The play’s valiant women workplace warriors — three African American, two Caucasian — straddle the divide of unconscious racism as they bicker, bond and do battle against a rigged corporate system. In a slam-bang, briskly calibrated staging, Ormeny melds his gifted performers into an impressively organic ensemble that does full credit to Leora’s pithy, timely play. (F.K.F.) The Big Victory Theatre, 3326 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank. Sun., next Sun., 4 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 18. $22-$34. (818) 841-5421.
Sweat Directed with a firm narrative grip by Lisa Peterson, Lynn Nottage’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama set in a blue-collar bar in a faltering factory town in Pennsylvania in 2000 offers one of the most insightful explorations of the economic insecurity that has been fueling the political fury and racial tensions now engulfing us. (C.M.) Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 7. $30-$99. (213) 628-2772.