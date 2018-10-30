Review: Eliza Clark's new comedy 'Quack' takes the temperature of the feverish wellness industry

Meredith, who bounds into the office like a Green Beret straight from an expensive Pilates session, tries to alert her husband to the danger he’s in. Her battle plan nixes Kelly, a nurse who has moved up from being an assistant to Dr. Baer to his on-air associate. But Kelly has become too valuable to her boss. He can’t make a phone call without her, and her quiet competence is a refreshing change from his wife’s commando style. She’s not going anywhere.