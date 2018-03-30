Glenda Jackson steals the show in a thrilling, emotionally affecting 'Three Tall Women' on Broadway

Jackson has the central role, and she attacks it with the same vehemence that she brought to her portrayal of King Lear at London's Old Vic in 2016. That Shakespearean thunderclap was her first time back on stage in 25 years. The two-time Oscar-winning actress took a 23-year detour into politics, and clearly her blistering broadsides as a member of Parliament against the Conservative opposition have kept her histrionic powers sharp within a certain range. At 81, she's as puissant as ever.