Mavis Leno joins husband Jay at a premiere after dementia revelation: ‘I feel great’

“I feel great,” Mavis Leno said Tuesday at the premiere of the Netflix film “Unfrosted,” which she attended with husband Jay Leno. He recently became her conservator.

Jay and Mavis Leno donned their date-night best Tuesday at the red-carpet premiere of Jerry Seinfeld’s forthcoming film “Unfrosted.”

The premiere marked the couple’s second public outing since the former talk show host in January filed for a since-granted conservatorship over his wife following her advanced dementia diagnosis. The 77-year-old philanthropist previously attended her husband’s April 3 stand-up show at the Hollywood Improv.

Gracing the red carpet, the couple — who have been married since 1980 — flashed smiles and peace signs at the assembled photographers.

“I feel great,” Mavis told “ Entertainment Tonight ,” with her husband saying, “We have a great time. Forty-four years [married], so we’re doing good.”

Jay Leno, 74, also added that the two were glad to “come to something fun for a change.”

“Everything is so controversial. Just to come to a funny, silly movie ― it’s great. I think people will have a great time,” he said.

Last month, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Jay Leno’s request for conservatorship after his wife’s court-appointed legal counsel, Ronald E. Ostrin, in March filed a report recommending the decision.

In Ostrin’s report, he said that during his investigation, he learned that Mavis Leno has “major neurocognitive disorders,” “cognitive impairment” and “sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth,” The Times previously reported.

Ostrin also included in his report comments from Mavis Leno’s neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, who told Ostrin she “has a lot of disorientation” and “will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago.” Ostrin “reviewed substantial medical records which supported Dr. Cohen’s opinions,” the report said.

In his January filing, Jay Leno said that he sought a conservatorship in order to structure a living trust and other estate plans to make sure that his wife has “managed assets sufficient to provide for her care” in the event that he dies before she does, according to a copy of the petition previously obtained by The Times .

The petition said that Mavis Leno “has been progressively losing capacity and orientation to space and time for several years,” rendering her “incapable of executing the estate plan.” It also said she is under treatment for “dementia and mood disorder,” though it is still unclear when she was diagnosed with either.

At the April hearing, Ostrin said Mavis Leno was “in agreement” with the conservatorship and “receiving excellent care with her husband, Mr. Leno,” People reported.

The judge agreed, saying, “I think she’s in the least restrictive environment. I think she’s in very good care with Mr. Leno.”