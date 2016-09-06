Fox News and Roger Ailes settle sexual harassment lawsuit by Gretchen Carlson

Fox News and Roger Ailes have reached a settlement in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox also issued an apology to Carlson, who charged Ailes with sabotaging her career after she rebuffed sexual advances and complained about a hostile work environment. Her contract was not renewed in June after 11 years at Fox News Channel.

At the same time the settlement was announced, Fox News also revealed that Greta Van Susteren is leaving the company. Van Susteren was an anchor for 14 years. A person close to the situation who is not authorized to comment said her abrupt exit was due to a “financial disagreement.”

Political commentator Brit Hume will take over Van Susteren’s 7 p.m. ET hour starting Tuesday.

Van Susteren was a vocal defender of Ailes when sexual harassment charges were first filed against the former Fox News chairman.

The settlement with Carlson was announced in a statement from 21st Century Fox which included a full apology.

“21st Century Fox is pleased to announce that it has settled Gretchen Carlson’s lawsuit,” the company said in a statement. “During her tenure at Fox News, Gretchen exhibited the highest standards of journalism and professionalism. She developed a loyal audience and was a daily source of information for many Americans. We are proud that she was part of the Fox News team. We sincerely regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect and dignity that she and all of our colleagues deserve.”

Carlson said in a statement: “I am gratified that 21st Century Fox took decisive action after I filed my complaint. I’m ready to move on to the next chapter of my life in which I will redouble my efforts to empower women in the workplace. I want to thank all the brave women who came forward to tell their own stories and the many people across the country who embraced and supported me in their #StandWithGretchen. All women deserve a dignified and respectful workplace in which talent, hard work and loyalty are recognized, revered and rewarded.”

Since the allegations by Carlson became public -- she filed a suit in a New Jersey Superior Court on July 6 -- reports have emerged of other women who have worked with the executive in the past also saying that he sought sexual favors in return for employment opportunities. Ailes has denied those incidents as well.

Ailes resigned on July 21, leaving the influential news division he founded with a $40-million severance package. Ailes was also indemnified by the company for any damages from the lawsuit.

Attorneys for Carlson had said they had been contacted by as many as 20 women who said they were subjected to inappropriate behavior by Ailes.

