Rob Friedman stepping down as co-chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

Rob Friedman, the co-chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group for the last four years, is stepping down from his post, Santa Monica-based Lionsgate said Friday.

Friedman, however, will remain in the fold, serving as a special advisor to Lionsgate Chief Executive Jon Feltheimer. The company’s movie unit will be run by Patrick Wachsberger, who’d been co-chair with Friedman, and other executives already in place.

The move comes during a tough stretch for the company’s film studio, which has released a string of expensive box-office disappointments. Among the duds was February’s “Gods of Egypt,” which cost $140 million to produce and several millions of dollars more to market but grossed about $147 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Lionsgate is best known for “The Twilight Saga” and “The Hunger Games” movie series, but has struggled to find a new franchise on par with those massive successes. One effort, the “Divergent” series of sci-fi films, has achieved only moderate success. The third picture in the franchise, “Allegiant,” was released in March and performed poorly, grossing $179 million worldwide against a budget of about $110 million. Since then, Lionsgate has looked to turn the next movie in the series into a television property.

Feltheimer praised Friedman in a statement, saying he’d “played an integral role in leading the successful growth and diversification” of the film unit during his tenure.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

This weekend, the company is releasing “Blair Witch,” a sequel to the similarly named 1999 horror classic.

Shares of Lionsgate have fallen about 33% this year. The stock rose more than 6% on Friday to close at $21.59.

Friedman joined Lionsgate in 2012, when the company acquired “Twilight” producer Summit Entertainment for $412.5 million in cash and stock. Friedman and Wachsberger had been the co-chairs of Summit and continued in similar roles at Lionsgate.

Friedman said in a statement that it had been a privilege to serve as co-chair of Lionsgate’s film group alongside “a team of world-class executives.”

Caption 'Who the hell is Flying Lotus?': Funk pioneer George Clinton meets his successors Watch Thundercat, from left, Flying Lotus and George Clinton in conversation. Watch Thundercat, from left, Flying Lotus and George Clinton in conversation. Caption Say cheese! Stars have fun at the L.A. Times TIFF photo studio Say cheese! The stars get their photo taken at the L.A. Times photo studio by our photographer Jay L. Clendenin. See his photos! The biggest stars inside our TIFF studio | Portraits Say cheese! The stars get their photo taken at the L.A. Times photo studio by our photographer Jay L. Clendenin. See his photos! The biggest stars inside our TIFF studio | Portraits

daniel.miller@latimes.com

Follow @DanielNMiller on Twitter for film business news.