Hayley Atwell, Brian Tyree Henry and more reveal dream TV gigs and binge watches

As Emmy season heats up, the Los Angeles Times’ Envelope studio has been as busy as ever. Award contenders including Neil Patrick Harris, Hayley Atwell, Brian Tyree Henry, Sam Heughan, Niecy Nash, Sarah Silverman and Kyle MacLachlan are just a small fraction of the stars that have stopped by to discuss their latest roles.
However, that wasn’t the only talking point on the table. Among the other hot topics? The one show they would go back in time to appear on, getting fired from an acting job, their latest binge watch and, perhaps the most revealing of all, their methods of handling stress — a must during the ever-chaotic awards season in the “Peak TV” era.
With the Emmy nominations window about to close and the Emmy chats studio closing up shop, The Times compiled some of the best responses to all of the above.
Click play to find out Henry’s surprising binge-watch addiction, which familiar face once got fired and what “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Alex Borstein said to make our reporter blush on camera.
And while you’re watching, watch all of our Envelope Emmy chats and roundtables before the nominees are announced on July 12.