Look for 'Atlanta' to shake up the Emmy comedy categories

When Emmy voters find something they like, they’re apt to return to the well again and again until (finally!) a new series or performance is so good that it jolts them out of their lethargy.

This year, FX’s “Atlanta” should provide that thunderbolt.

The Emmy comedy categories sport a number of streaks. “Veep” has won series honors two years running. Prior to that, “Modern Family” had a five-year reign. Jeffrey Tambor has won back-to-back honors for his beautiful lead turn on “Transparent.” Julia Louis-Dreyfus has taken the lead actress Emmy for all five of “Veep’s” brilliant, barbed seasons.

MORE: 'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Atlanta' and 'The Night Of' lead our 2017 Emmys Buzzmeter »

And here’s the thing: “Veep” hasn’t lost a step in its current run of episodes. If anyone was worried how the show would do after Selina’s exit from the White House, those concerns have been put to rest in a season that (so far, at least) has more than maintained the show’s signature cynical, irreverent excellence. As for “Transparent,” its third season contained many astoundingly good moments from Tambor and, especially, costar Judith Light.

So bravo one and all.

But “Atlanta” should still sweep this year’s Emmys.

Donald Glover’s series took the observational, auteur-driven comedy that FX has nurtured in such shows as “Louie,” “Baskets” and “Better Things” and succeeded, by all accounts, in fulfilling Glover’s stated claim — to “show people what it feels like to be black.” “Atlanta’s” 10 episodes shift between seriousness and slapstick, examining issues like identity and appropriation with an immediacy and intelligence that made it unlike anything else on television. And its lead quartet of actors — Glover, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Brian Tyree Henry — might be the best group working in TV today.

What other programs and performances might break through this year? Here’s a look at how the Emmy nominations could shake out in the comedy categories.

Eric Liebowitz / Netflix Jane Krakowski and Ellie Kemper in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Jane Krakowski and Ellie Kemper in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." (Eric Liebowitz / Netflix)

COMEDY SERIES

“Atlanta”

“Veep”

“black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Prime contenders: ”Modern Family,” “Girls,” “Insecure,” “Fleabag,” “Better Things,” “The Good Place,” “Catastrophe,” “Baskets,” “Difficult People”

Analysis: Six of the shows nominated last year will probably return, with “Atlanta” pushing out either “Modern Family’s” eighth season (all good things must come to an end) or “Kimmy Schmidt.” In a perfect world, both would make room for any one of the series listed among the prime contenders, including “Girls,” which offered some very funny episodes in its last season, even if it didn’t quite stick the landing in its finale. The problem for most of these contenders is one of viewership. Do enough voters know them to push them across the finish line? Fingers crossed.

See the most-read stories this hour »

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Phoebe Waller-Bridge, star and creator of "Fleabag." Phoebe Waller-Bridge, star and creator of "Fleabag." (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

COMEDY ACTRESS

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Prime contenders: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”; Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”; Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”; Tracey Ullman, “Tracey Ullman’s Show”; Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Analysis: Janney, owner of seven Emmys, has decided to move up a class, going from supporting to lead for “Mom.” She did the same thing when she played C.J. Cregg on “The West Wing,” winning two Emmys for lead after taking two for supporting. You know who else has seven Emmys? Louis-Dreyfus. Parker has one for acting too, which could give her or another name brand, Fonda, an edge here over newcomers like Waller-Bridge or Rae. But the latter two women, creators and stars of funny shows pulsating with life, both deserve nominations. It’s not that big a stretch to think that they might receive them.

Erika Doss / IFC Hank Azaria plays a down-and-out baseball broadcaster in "Brockmire." Hank Azaria plays a down-and-out baseball broadcaster in "Brockmire." (Erika Doss / IFC)

COMEDY ACTOR

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley”

Prime contenders: Hank Azaria, “Brockmire”; Will Forte, “The Last Man on Earth”; Ted Danson, “The Good Place”; Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”; Neil Patrick Harris, “A Series of Unfortunate Events”; Billy Eichner, “Difficult People”

Analysis: The predicted group has six of the seven nominated actors from last year, with Glover subbing in for two-time nominee Forte. It wouldn’t be surprising though to see Azaria, owner of six Emmys (four for voice work in “The Simpsons” and two for acting), nominated for his hilarious, vile and remarkably empathetic title turn on IFC’s “Brockmire.”

And while it’s hard to say a 15-time Emmy nominee deserves more love, it’d be nice to see Danson get some play for the delightful, first-year NBC series “The Good Place.” Danson’s comic timing remains impeccable, and the show’s finale made his subtle acting choices throughout the season all the more interesting.

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times Judith Light enjoyed a superb season this year on "Transparent." Judith Light enjoyed a superb season this year on "Transparent." (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”

Andrea Martin, “Great News”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”

Prime contenders: Gaby Hoffman, “Transparent”; Jane Krakowski, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”; Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”; Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”