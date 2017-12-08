With the Golden Globes' recent respectability, don't expect any surprises in the nominations

Where have all the weirdos gone in the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the ones who’d nominate “Burlesque” for best motion picture or think that Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie both deserved nods for the complete lack of chemistry they displayed in “The Tourist”?

The last few years, the Golden Globes have been far too respectable. And where’s the fun in that? Don’t look for these freshly minted pillars of good taste to change course this year. Nominations will be announced Dec. 11.

MOTION PICTURE DRAMA

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

On the cusp: “Darkest Hour,” “Mudbound,” “Phantom Thread,” “The Florida Project”

Analysis: “Three Billboards” could have gone for comedy and earned a nod. Perhaps the movie’s log line — grieving mother puts up billboards criticizing police for not solving her daughter’s rape and murder — gave the studio pause. It doesn’t sound funny, even though it does have comic moments. But it’s too good not to be nominated here.

Niko Tavernise / Paramount Pictures Jennifer Lawrence in "Mother!" Jennifer Lawrence in "Mother!" (Niko Tavernise / Paramount Pictures)

ACTRESS, DRAMA

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Jennifer Lawrence, “mother!”

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

On the cusp: Kate Winslet, “Wonder Wheel”; Gal Gadot, “Wonder Woman”; Diane Kruger, “In the Fade”; Annette Bening, “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”; Salma Hayek, “Beatriz at Dinner”

Analysis: Lawrence would be a bold choice, one that would position the HFPA as champions for daring (overbearing) cinema. Plus, it would put Lawrence — a three-time winner — in the room, which would be good for ratings, a more likely consideration for this bunch.

Focus Features Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour." Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour." (Focus Features)

ACTOR, DRAMA

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Stronger”

On the cusp: Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Analysis: With Hanks, Chalamet, Day-Lewis and Oldman almost sure things, it comes down to a choice between Washington and Gyllenhaal. The HFPA loves Washington, giving him two Globes, eight nominations and a special achievement award. But “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” was a critical and commercial disappointment. Give Gyllenhaal the slight edge.

Justin Lubin / Universal Pictures Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya in "Get Out." Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya in "Get Out." (Justin Lubin / Universal Pictures)

MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL/COMEDY

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Big Sick”

“I, Tonya”

“The Disaster Artist”

On the cusp: “The Greatest Showman,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “Downsizing,” “The Meyerowitz Stories”

Analysis: Voters could go all-indie by rewarding the black comedies “I, Tonya” and “The Disaster Artist.” Or they could go bigger, with Disney’s blockbuster “Beauty and the Beast” or “The Greatest Showman,” a big musical about circus founder P.T. Barnum. Feels like an all-indie year.

Merrick Morton / A24 Films Saoirse Ronan stars in "Lady Bird." Saoirse Ronan stars in "Lady Bird." (Merrick Morton / A24 Films)

ACTRESS, MUSICAL/COMEDY

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Judi Dench, “Victoria and Abdul”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Emma Watson, “Beauty and the Beast”

On the cusp: Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”; Michelle Williams, “The Greatest Showman”

Analysis: Salma Hayek was submitted here, but the HFPA moved “Beatriz at Dinner” over to drama. That’s a shame as her understated, playful performance stands among the year’s best. Watson stands as the beneficiary.

Justina Mintz / A24 Films James Franco in "The Disaster Artist." James Franco in "The Disaster Artist." (Justina Mintz / A24 Films)

ACTOR, MUSICAL/COMEDY

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Big Sick”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

On the cusp: Matt Damon, “Downsizing”; Dan Stevens, “Beauty and the Beast”; Adam Sandler, “The Meyerowitz Stories”

Analysis: Damon is an HFPA favorite with two Globes to go along with seven nominations, so he’ll be in the running. But Carell (eight noms, one win) and Jackman (two noms, one win) have a history here too, and their movies, I’m told, played better with voters. And don’t completely discount Sandler, who has been nominated before.

Hulu Elisabeth Moss in "The Handmaid's Tale." Elisabeth Moss in "The Handmaid's Tale." (Hulu)

DRAMA SERIES

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“Game of Thrones”

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

On the cusp: “The Deuce,” “Mindhunter,” “The Good Doctor”

Analysis: You have to go back a long way to find a year that the HFPA didn’t recognize a first-year show here, which puts HBO’s well-regarded “The Deuce” in the mix. If it’s nominated though, it’ll be at the expense of one of last year’s rookie shows. Or maybe feting “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be enough to scratch that itch, since it premiered too late for last year.