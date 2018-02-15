'Coco,' 'Faces Places' and 'A Fantastic Woman' look primed for Oscar glory

The jury remains out on that question. Previously, animators dominated the voting. This year, the academy told members that anyone interested could vote. But to do so, members had to demonstrate accountability, seeing a majority of the 26 eligible movies and indicating when and how they viewed each film. I'd imagine the time-consuming requirements limited the number of newcomers to voters with a passion for animation. Or silly movies in which Alec Baldwin voices an authoritative infant. Or some combination of both.