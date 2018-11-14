For Elizabeth Debicki, the set of 'Widows' was an ego-free bond of togetherness

People are fascinated by the concept that [being tall] alienates you or is an impediment. “How have you dealt with this?” It’s such a non-sequitur to ask that to somebody who is tall. When you’re tall — like any physical attribute — you don’t know any other way. The question is always “Has it stopped you in your career?” My answer is always, “I don’t know.” If there was a conversation that happened about me about not getting a role because I was too tall, then I’m not going to know. My agent won’t call me up and say, “Sorry, but you’re too tall.” Because what am I going to do? Cut my legs off?