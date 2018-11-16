Gold Standard: 'Roma' puts Netflix in the thick of the best picture Oscar race

Not in the interview, the cover of this week’s Los Angeles Times’ Envelope, was a lengthy discussion of Lee’s days of running onto the Shea Stadium field during the New York Mets’ 1969 run to a World Series championship. After the Mets defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the climactic game five at Shea, Lee and thousands of other fans sprinted onto the diamond, tearing out chunks of turf for souvenirs. Lee put the grass on a shelf in his room where it stayed for two years — until he came home one day and found that his mother had made good on her threat to throw it out.