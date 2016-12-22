SAG Awards predictions: Will it be 'Moonlight' or 'Manchester'?

SAG Awards nominations come from two panels — one for film, one for TV — comprising roughly 2,500 randomly chosen voters from within the membership. But every SAG-AFTRA member in good standing — 121,546, per the group’s count (nearly 5,000 more than last year!) — chooses the winners. That kind of volume usually results in safe choices, particularly on the television side. Here are my predictions for the Jan. 29 ceremony:
CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
The nominees: “Captain Fantastic,” “Fences,” “Hidden Figures,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonlight”
And the winner is: “Manchester” scored the most individual nominations, but, with its triptych structure, the beloved “Moonlight” stands apart here as a true ensemble picture.
Unless: The strong work of the three “Manchester” nominees — Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams and Lucas Hedges — sways voters.
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
The nominees: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”; Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”; Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”; Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”; Denzel Washington, “Fences”
And the winner is: Washington is now one of five actors with four SAG Awards noms. The other four — Russell Crowe, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Sean Penn — have won. Now it’s Washington’s turn.
Unless: All the accolades for Affleck keep momentum on his side.
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
The nominees: Amy Adams, “Arrival”; Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”; Natalie Portman, “Jackie”; Emma Stone, “La La Land”; Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
And the winner is: In a coin-flip between Stone and Portman, I’ll go with Stone, as probably more voters will know her movie.
Unless: Awards voters’ penchant for picking biopic-ish performances prevails, putting Portman’s Jackie Kennedy in the winner’s circle.
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
The nominees: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”; Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”; Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”; Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”; Dev Patel, “Lion”
And the winner is: Ali, also among the “Hidden Figures” ensemble nominees, is the clear favorite here.
Unless: It’s a “Manchester” sweep, benefiting young Hedges.
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
The nominees: Viola Davis, “Fences”; Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”; Nicole Kidman, “Lion”; Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”; Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”
And the winner is: Davis is the lock of this awards season.
Unless: Davis comes out and says that her work in “Fences” is really a lead turn and that she’d greatly appreciate it if no one voted for her here.
ENSEMBLE IN A TV DRAMA SERIES
The nominees: “The Crown,” “Downton Abbey,” “Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things,” “Westworld”
And the winner is: It’s hard to see a consensus coalescing around any of the three new shows. It’s also difficult to wrap our minds around “Downton” winning again. So finally, on its fourth time around, “Thrones” wins.
Unless: It’s a “Downton” three-peat, sending the series out in style.
ENSEMBLE IN A TV COMEDY SERIES
The nominees: “The Big Bang Theory,” “black-ish,” “Modern Family,” “Orange Is the New Black,” "Veep”
And the winner is: “Veep” has never been better and, remarkably, has never won this award. With politics on everyone’s minds, that should change this year.
Unless: SAG-AFTRA voters can’t resist the dozens and dozens of credited names in “Orange’s” super-sized ensemble and reward it for a third straight year.
MALE ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA SERIES
The nominees: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”; John Lithgow, “The Crown”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”
And the winner is: Lithgow, who won twice on the comedy side for “3rd Rock From the Sun,” gets some love for playing Winston Churchill. It’s about time an American wins for playing a Brit and not the other way around!
Unless: Voters do a make-good for not giving Malek this award last year.
FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA SERIES
The nominees: Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Thandie Newton, “Westworld”; Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
And the winner is: Opinions vary on “Westworld,” but just about everyone can agree that Newton’s force-of-nature Maeve has been the best thing about the first-year show.
Unless: SAG-AFTRA can’t stop crowning "The Crown.”
MALE ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY SERIES
The nominees: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
And the winner is: Tambor repeated at the Emmys and should do so here too.
Unless: It’s a big night for “blacki-ish” and Anderson prevails.
FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV COMEDY SERIES
The nominees: Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”; Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”; Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”; Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
And the winner is: SAG Awards voters have never been as taken with Louis-Dreyfus’ work on “Veep” as their Emmy counterparts, giving her this award just once. Still, it’s hard to see Aduba winning for a third consecutive year, so Louis-Dreyfus is the safe pick.
Unless: Uzo Aduba, how could we ever have doubted you?
MALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
The nominees: Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”; Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”; Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”; John Turturro, “The Night Of”; Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
And the winner is: Vance. “O.J.” still has juice.
Unless: Ahmed, with a high profile thanks to his turn in the new “Star Wars” movie, surprises for his “Night Of” transformation.
FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
The nominees: Bryce Dallas Howard, “Black Mirror”; Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”; Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”; Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”; Kerry Washington, “Confirmation”
And the winner is: Paulson is the TV side’s version of Viola Davis. Or the other way around. You don’t bet against either of these women.
Unless: There’s no unless! Weren’t you paying attention?
