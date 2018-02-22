For Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, personal versions of the truth play out in 'I, Tonya'

Janney: It was all done in one afternoon. The bird was fascinated with that breathing tube, and he started pecking at it. I knew I couldn't stop. We didn't have another day to [film those scenes]. So I just kept talking. He kind of fueled me with his constant pecking. It was so much fun to do: What I was imagining was that I was speaking to God or whoever is going to determine whether [LaVona] goes to heaven or hell. My side of it was, "Well, I gave that girl everything."