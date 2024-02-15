America Ferrera turns to directing features

After directing episodes of “Superstore” and Netflix’s “Gentefied,” America Ferrera is set to make her feature directing debut with “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.”

Supporting actress Oscar nominee America Ferrera delivered a memorable speech in “Barbie” about impossible expectations put on women. But Ferrera, 39, might have inadvertently perpetuated the myth of the woman who can be/do it all through her real-life example. — Carla Meyer

1

In 2007, Ferrera became the first — and still only — Latina to win a comedy lead actress Emmy, for her performance on ABC’s “Ugly Betty.”

2

Ferrera has two children with husband Ryan Piers Williams, who played her character’s spouse in “Barbie.”

Advertisement

3

For “Ugly Betty,” Ferrera completed the hat trick of Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards.

18

Age Ferrera broke out with “Real Women Have Curves,” playing a Mexican American teen who challenges her obstinate mother (Lupe Ontiveros). Ferrera scored an Independent Spirit nomination for best debut and shared a Sundance acting prize with Ontiveros.

29

Age when the persistent Ferrera, after putting her education on hold amid her acting success, earned her bachelor’s degree at USC. (A real degree, not the honorary ones celebrity dropouts usually get.)

5.20

Ferrera led the ensemble cast of the NBC sitcom “Superstore” for most of its six-season run, minus a gap in the final season.

39

After directing episodes of “Superstore” and Netflix’s “Gentefied,” Ferrera is set to make her feature directing debut with “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” an adaptation of Erika Sánchez’s novel and a “Real Women” callback.