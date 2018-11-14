Rosamund Pike digs in to play a gritty, real-life journalist in 'Private War'

“Matt said, ‘You can talk to whoever you want, but the camera will be with you and you’ll have a translator,’ ” Pike says. “That’s what we filmed. Pretty amazing things came from it, but troubling. I talk about it with you and I can feel it in my gut again. It leaves an impact. The exciting thing about being an actor is you never know where an emotion will take you. It’s exciting and scary, in equal measure. It’s always a leap of faith. The second woman I interview in the [scene] said to me as Marie, ‘I don’t want this to just be words on paper. I want the world to know my story.’ She wasn’t asked to say that. That was her treating me like I was a journalist.”