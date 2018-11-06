Documentary directors tap into Ruth Bader Ginsburg's charismatic wit and steely legal mind in 'RBG'

Ginsburg, known for her intimidating demeanor and frilly collars, her critical dissents in ideologically loaded cases and her diminutive frame, had enjoyed an increasingly public profile for a member of the Supreme Court, on which she has now served for 25 years. She became a hit with a new generation of millennial law students, noted the filmmakers, who include in the film a montage of pop-culture iconography inspired by the justice: social media memes, coffee mugs and T-shirts that celebrate her as the “Notorious RBG,” a play on the name of 1990s rap star the Notorious B.I.G.