'A Star Is Born's' Sam Elliott wrangles trucks, a drug-addict brother and his tightly held emotions

So there was that [quasi-improvised moment when Jackson reveals that he has always idolized Bobby] and everything else floated on that beat. I just sustained it as I watched him get out of the truck. I think [Bobby] wanted out of there. He didn’t want to hang around anymore. I think he knew that Jack was going to go down, that he was on that collision course. That’s part of what really got to me, the profound sadness. They clearly loved each other. But they could never get it together.