Mae Whitman welcomes a baby boy and names him after her ‘Parenthood’ co-star

“Parenthood” alum Mae Whitman is now a real-life parent.

The actor announced Wednesday that she recently gave birth to her first child, whom she named after her NBC co-star and on-screen brother Miles Heizer.

“Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles,” Whitman wrote on Instagram, cheekily referring to Hailey and Justin Bieber’s recent baby announcement. “The DUFF” star shared a photo of the little guy curling his toes around an adult’s finger.

Advertisement

“From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted. He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles),” Whitman wrote. “We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents.”

Whitman, 36, did not share additional details about the newborn or his paternity. A spokesperson for the actor did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for further comment.

The “Arrested Development” and “Good Girls” star thanked her doula and the medical staff that assisted with Miles’ birth and “for guiding our little family through all the unexpected twists and turns safely and with love and grace.” Whitman also thanked “everyone in our circle who has shown us such radical generosity and support. We love you! We’re so happy!”

Advertisement

The child and voice actor announced her pregnancy in May with the help of Heizer and their on-screen mom, Lauren Graham, with whom she kept in touch since “Parenthood” went off the air in 2015 after a six-season run. (The series was based on Ron Howard’s 1989 film by the same name.)

“Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!!” Whitman wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of Heizer and Graham. “Mother’s Day looking a little different this year... can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!”

