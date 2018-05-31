Bring on the comic relief, tinged with ethics, assassins and a healthy dose of nostalgia

Hader: Well, it came from my time at “SNL” because I had really bad anxiety and I was telling [co-creator with Hader, Alec Berg] about this and I said, “It's this weird thing where I can do voices and impressions and things, but I don't like being in front of an audience. I get very nervous.” And I was having massive panic attacks and bad anxiety and I was like, “Yeah, so maybe a show.” It was kind of like what we were talking about, it's finding what is that universal emotion and letting that drive a show. [What if] the thing you're good at and kind of maybe born to do is destroying you? And then it was, conversely, what if the thing you really wanted to do and put all your heart and soul into, you were terrible at? So we said, let's give it stakes, life and death — what if a hitman wanted to be an actor? So that's how that came out of my own nervousness.