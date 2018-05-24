Reboot mania gives the television landscape a sense of déjà vu

But why now? For one thing, TV is hip and bigger stars want in. For another, there's a lot more of it, so cutting through the competition with a well-loved brand name is a smart strategy. Simultaneously, audiences are shrinking — while costs are not. "Roseanne" 2.0 hit big with 13.5 million viewers for its early episodes, but "Seinfeld's" final season in 1998 averaged 22.3 million viewers. It's a brave new world in 2018, but rebooting the old one may provide a little security if done right.