'Curb Your Enthusiasm's' J.B. Smoove explains why it's important to do that math as an actor

That guy is loaded, man. I went to Larry's house, right? He invited me over to his house. His whole house is like money furniture. Crazy. Crazy. I don't know if he's doing it on purpose or he's just trying to show off, but he made money lemonade. He came in there, put a lemon on the table, and he squeezed the lemon in the pitcher, and he just started putting money in the bottom. He never even mentioned that he just put 25 $100 bills in a pitcher of lemonade and is stirring it up, you know?