Kyle MacLachlan has some thoughts on that 'Twin Peaks' ending

"All I know is, I'm at a place and I'm at a loss, and the Cooper character that we all know and remember was, I don't think, ever at a loss," MacLachlan continues, talking about the season's final moments. "And to see that for the first time was very frightening and disheartening and confusing. That's not what I played, but that's what I saw when I saw it. [Gasps] Oh. Now we're in trouble. And you realize even the best man — and we think of Cooper as the best man — maybe he didn't get there. We don't know."