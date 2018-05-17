How the #MeToo and Time's Up movements are changing the TV landscape

Nine months ago, the #MeToo and Time's Up movements changed the narrative arc in the U.S. First, scores of women (and some men) spoke up about serial sexual abusers and harassers in front of and behind Hollywood cameras. Then the women-centric series "Big Little Lies" and "The Handmaid's Tale" won big at the Golden Globes and Emmys. And more recently, HBO equalized pay for men and women, and "The Crown" agreed to pay its male and female leads equally. Floodgates had been thrown open.