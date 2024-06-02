Shonda Rhimes: Creator of strong, complicated women

Shonda Rhimes, photographed in New York in October 2021. (The Tyler Twins)

You never know where a single spark of inspiration might lead you. Consider Shonda Rhimes, whose journey to the pinnacle of the TV business began a few decades ago when a doctor told her how hard it was to shave her legs in the shower at the hospital where she worked long hours.

Rhimes was struck by this seemingly trivial detail — and the idea for “Grey’s Anatomy” was born. At the center of the show was Meredith Grey, a surgical intern who, in the opening scene of the pilot, wakes up after having a one-night stand with a man who turns out to be her new boss.

Rhimes, then a TV newbie with a few screenplay credits to her name, resisted network concerns about putting such a messy woman at the center of a TV show. She was right to trust her instinct: “Grey’s Anatomy,” now in its 20th season, is one of the longest-running prime-time dramas on American TV and the cornerstone of an entertainment empire built around complicated, fast-talking female characters who fly in the face of narrow-minded Hollywood assumptions about race, gender and “likability.”

By 2014, Rhimes was one of the most prolific producers in the TV business, responsible for an entire night of ABC’s prime-time lineup that included buzzy dramas “Scandal” and “How to Get Away With Murder.” Her production company, Shondaland, became an instantly recognizable brand known for deliciously tangled storylines, rapid-fire dialogue and diverse ensembles led by women who unapologetically wielded power — be it political, professional, sexual or social.

Her influence can be measured with metrics more profound than total viewing hours: Her shows have changed the way the world speaks.

Though she thrived on network TV, Rhimes, now 54, craved a global reach. In 2017, she signed a deal with Netflix reportedly worth at least $100 million — triggering an exodus of other top-tier showrunners to streaming services. She has proved her value to Netflix, and then some, with hits such as the saucy period romance “Bridgerton,” its spinoff “Queen Charlotte,” and the limited series “Inventing Anna.”

But her influence can be measured with metrics more profound than total viewing hours: Her shows have changed the way the world speaks (where would we be without the euphemism "vajayjay," popularized by "Grey's Anatomy"?), inspired countless other depictions of flawed yet relatable women on TV, and opened up entire genres to millions of people who once felt ignored by pop culture ("Bridgerton" put a bold, multicultural spin on the Regency romance). We all live in Shondaland now.