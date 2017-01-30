Antonio Banderas doing fine after chest-pain health 'startle'

Antonio Banderas is fine after a trip to the hospital earlier this month.
The 56-year-old actor experienced chest pain while working out at his home in Surrey, England, on Jan. 19, People reported Monday. Someone called the British equivalent of 911 and he was taken to the hospital
“Antonio was released that same day after doctors performed a check-up which confirmed his good health,” Banderas’ rep told People in a statement. The “Shrek 2” star offered some proof-of-life reassurance Monday as well, posting a picture of himself with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel and the caption, “Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos.”
Banderas’ own social media seemed to confirm that it wasn’t a big deal: The day after the scare, he was all about pasta.
The Spanish actor moved to England in 2015. He and Kimpel, a 30-something Dutch investment consultant, have been dating since 2014.
A rep for Banderas didn’t immediately respond to an L.A. Times request for comment.
