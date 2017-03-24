Will Harrison Ford be there? Everything to know about Saturday's public memorial for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

In early January, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ close friends and family mourned the day-apart December deaths of the mother and daughter at a private funeral. On Saturday, the public will finally get its chance to say goodbye to Princess Leia and the woman who helped us sing in the rain.

Todd Fisher’s public memorial service for his sister and mother will be held at Forest Lawn — Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. “We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you,” he said on his website.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to be part of the gathering.

How do I get tickets?

There are no “tickets.” Rather, wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at Forest Lawn, which opens its gates at 8 a.m. Saturday.

When does it start?

The memorial service begins at 1 p.m.

How many people can attend?

The Hall of Liberty holds about 1,200 people, and there will be overflow seating in the lobby and outside, where the memorial will be shown on large TV screens.

Where do I park?

Those coming by car will be directed to park near the Hall of Liberty. Forest Lawn — Hollywood Hills is at 6300 Forest Lawn Drive in Los Angeles, near the L.A. Zoo.

I can’t be there in person. Can I still see the memorial online?

Yes. It will be live-streamed on DebbieReynolds.com.

What will the memorial include?

The Debbie Reynolds Studio has prepared a dance tribute, and members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will sing. Memorabilia and costumes will be on display, and music by “Star Wars” composer John Williams and a new song from “You’re Beautiful” singer James Blunt will be played.

Blunt and Fisher had a long-running friendship. She was his son’s godmother, and Blunt recorded his album “Back to Bedlam” at her house, where he stayed whenever he was in Los Angeles.

“The last lyric in the song, it’s a beautiful song, is, ‘I’m here to let you know. I’m here to let you go.’ And it’s powerful,” Todd Fisher told “Entertainment Tonight” on Wednesday. As of that interview, the tune was so new that it didn’t yet have a name, he said.

Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, will attend but will not give a eulogy. Both Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill are traveling, Todd Fisher told “ET” (“There’s some big ‘Star Wars’ stuff going on,” he said) and can’t attend.

Can I visit the burial site Saturday?

Yes. Immediately after the service, fans may walk to Fisher and Reynolds’ final resting place.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher Jill Connelly / Associated Press In this 2003 photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. (Jill Connelly / Associated Press) In this 2003 photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. (Jill Connelly / Associated Press) (Jill Connelly / Associated Press)

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

cdz@latimes.com

@theCDZ

ALSO

Appreciation: Remembering Carrie Fisher -- actress, writer, icon

Appreciation: Debbie Reynolds lived a bold life both on screen and off

Stars visit homes of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher for private funeral

Todd Fisher reveals mom Debbie Reynolds' state of mind after Carrie Fisher's death

Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' scenes will not be changed, plus new details about the Han Solo film