How to watch the 2024 Met Gala and everything else you need to know

Rihanna has worn several jaw-dropping looks at the Met Gala, including this gown from 2015, and the singer is set to hit the red carpet again this year.

The first Monday in May, fashion’s biggest night of the year, is almost here.

The Met Gala is the rare occasion that brings together the biggest names in film, television, music, fashion, sports, technology and business to rub elbows on the red carpet and at the ultra-exclusive party. Few other events can boast A-list guests as disparate as Jeff Bezos and Serena Williams or Pete Davidson and Glenn Close.

From the start time, to the theme, to the guest list, here is everything you need to know ahead of the annual fundraiser.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2024 Met Gala is on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event famously takes place on the first Monday in May. The official start time is 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT, but guests are expected to arrive as early as 2 p.m. PDT.

Zendaya, a co-chair for this year’s Met Gala, has worn several memorable gowns in years past, including this Joan of Arc-inspired ensemble in 2018. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

How can I watch?

Vogue will be livestreaming the Met Gala red carpet on Monday on its digital platforms, its YouTube channel and its TikTok account. The stream will be hosted by Gwendoline Christie, La La Anthony and Ashley Graham. YouTuber Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue’s special correspondent on the red carpet, interviewing the celebrities in attendance.

For those who prefer to watch on television, E! will be hosting a live show from the red carpet starting at 3 p.m. PDT.

What is the theme?

The Met Gala supports and celebrates the opening of the museum’s spring show at the Costume Institute. The new exhibition , which will officially launch the Friday after the gala, is titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The theme for the evening is always linked to the exhibition. This year’s theme is “The Garden of Time,” which will borrow from the show’s emphasis on nature and “cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal.”

The dress code is inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s 1962 short story “The Garden of Time,” about a man who turns back time by plucking each flower in his garden until he leaves it barren. Fashion enthusiasts can expect to see plenty of botanical prints and archival pieces on the red carpet. Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking. There’s bound to be a lot of looks inspired by Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus” as well.

Who will be there?

The Met Gala always draws A-listers who wouldn’t normally be expected to rub elbows, like the Kardashian-Jenner clan with Jeff Bezos and Jared Leto. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Metropolitan Museum of Art / Vogue)

The guest list for the Met Gala is always kept under wraps, but rumors spread about attendees and celebrities themselves confirm their attendance in the days leading up to the event. Met Gala frequenters Rihanna, Blake Lively, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga are expected to hit the red carpet.

Who’s expected to wear the best looks?

Some Met Gala regulars are known for pulling out all the stops for the red carpet. In addition to the celebrities above, look for daring ensembles from Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Dua Lipa, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Pugh and Anne Hathaway also are consistent standouts on the red carpet.

Who are the co-chairs?

Luckily for fashion enthusiasts everywhere, Zendaya is confirmed to attend because she is one of the evening’s five co-chairs. The group, which also includes Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, helps Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour to craft the evening. Wintour has been integral to the event since 1995 and she alone is in charge of the guest list.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew and Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Loewe, will serve as honorary chairs, as both TikTok and Loewe are sponsors of the exhibition.