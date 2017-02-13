Armed with three Grammys, Chance the Rapper celebrates with lavish party at the Chateau Marmont

Chance the Rapper newly crowned best new artist at the Grammys, along with two other wins — was a gracious host at GQ magazine's Grammy party at the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood on Sunday night.

The “No Problem” rapper had complimentary baseball caps, ice cream and pizza at the ready at the epic bash, good-naturedly posed for photos with fans and even hugged fans on their way out at the end of the night. Just par for the course for an artist who has consistently defied convention, building a career on positivity and artistic integrity in an industry that seldom rewards it.

By 10:30 p.m., the space looked to be at full capacity, just 30 minutes after the party officially kicked off. Chance was among the stars who turned up early, jubilantly dancing onstage, making his rounds and greeting guests who ranged from Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle to up-and-coming rapper Lil Yachty.

A surprise performance early in the night by rap group Migos drew a roar from the crowd during the opening strains of mega-hit "Bad and Boujee." Migos also performed its new single "T-shirt" before Chance took the stage.

Guests smart enough to arrive early sported the complimentary black caps emblazoned with Chance's signature 3, reminiscent of the hat worn on his now Grammy-winning rap album, "Coloring Book."

Beyond Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry and Quincy Jones, to the untrained eye it may have been easy to miss the star power in the room. Teyana Taylor, Ray J, Keke Palmer, Alfred Enoch ("How to Get Away With Murder") and Drake's father, Dennis Graham, mingled among Chance's friends, collaborators and several other members of Hollywood's young artist crowd.

By the end of the night, the lavish hotel grounds were littered with broken glass, cigarette butts and Handel’s single-serving ice cream containers, and guests lingered long after the DJ stopped spinning. By 2:30 a.m., guests were just beginning to file out of the party and into waiting Ubers as Sunday night transitioned into Monday morning.

sonaiya.kelley@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @sonaiyak