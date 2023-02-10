Go easy on ... booze? Lizzo and Adele got ‘so drunk’ they lost track of the Grammys

If Lizzo and fellow pop diva Adele looked like they had too much fun at the 2023 Grammys, blame it on the juice.

On Friday, the “Juice” singer appeared on “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” and shared her experience sitting with the British singer for the annual awards show. At the 65th Grammys, Lizzo walked away with the record of the year prize for “About Damn Time” but said Friday she was not in the proper head space to receive an award.

“I was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even really know what the categories were at this point,” she said. “We were like, ‘Wait, did they do best new artist?’ We didn’t even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, [smile].’”

She continued: “When they called my name I was in total shock because I didn’t expect to win at all.”

Before the Grammys, Lizzo said she learned she was going to sit next to Adele, whose “Easy on Me” won the pop solo performance Grammy, and planned accordingly.

“I had tequila in a flask and I also had a flask of white wine ... Sauvignon blanc and I brought it for Adele, and then I drank hers,” she said.

At the 65th Grammys, Harry Styles walked away with the coveted album of the year prize for his “Harry’s House,” besting Beyoncé.

The “Renaissance” artist didn’t take home the album of the year Grammy (for the fourth time), but she did break the record for the most-awarded artist in Grammys history. She won the dance/electronic music album and R&B song categories, among others.

Additional artists who took home Grammys on Sunday included Samara Joy, Bonnie Raitt, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and “Unholy” duo Sam Smith and Kim Petras.