Grammys 2024: How to watch ‘music’s biggest night’

The 66th Grammy Awards are set for Sunday in L.A., where the Recording Academy rolled out its red carpet last year as well.

The Grammys are coming back to Los Angeles this weekend, luring music’s biggest names for a night of live performances and potentially teary-eyed speeches.

The “Big Four” categories — album, record and song of the year plus best new artist — look a bit different this year due to a Recording Academy rules tweak. For the last two years, 10 acts have been nominated in each of those categories, but this year the number has dropped back down to eight contenders per contest. The nominees were announced in November.

Crypto.com Arena will play host to thousands of IRL fans during the live ceremony, but that doesn’t help those who don’t have tickets to the 66th Grammy Awards. Here are tips on how to watch the 2024 ceremony and hints about who might be seen on stage.

Advertisement

Let the snubs and surprises begin!

When is the ceremony and how can I watch?

Can’t make it to the big show in downtown L.A.? Then turn on the television and watch it live Sunday on CBS starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Folks who prefer streaming solutions over broadcast TV can catch the show live on Paramount+, or on demand on the service a day later, depending on their subscription level.

The Recording Academy is also delivering behind-the-scenes access online Sunday at live.grammy.com, promising to include performances, acceptance speeches, red-carpet interviews and more. And for the completists, it’s there and on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel that you can catch all the categories by watching the 2024 Grammys Premiere Ceremony livestream from the Peacock Theater, starting at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting?

Trevor Noah, who is nominated for a 2024 Grammy for comedy album, returns for a fourth year as host of “music’s biggest night.” (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Trevor Noah must be doing something right, because he’s coming back for his fourth year hosting the Grammy Awards. This year is a little different though: The former host of “The Daily Show” is nominated for comedy album for his recording “I Wish You Would.”

Advertisement

After joking to People this week that his multiple years of hosting were “all a long con” to get himself a Grammy, he quickly came clean and said he actually “never dreamed nor hoped” that he’d be up for the comedy album statue.

A few years in, Noah is also getting a handle on the quirky realities of the Grammys.

“Because it’s a celebration of these musicians and what they’ve done, everyone is there to party and have a good time,” he told the outlet. “So, as the host, I’m constantly navigating the room. ... In a weird way, I’ve come to understand, it’s almost like I’m at a huge party, and I’m trying to work while I’m at the party.”

Who is nominated?

Lots and lots and lots of acts are up for Grammys, as usual, though only a handful of top awards will be handed out during the show. Others — including awards in three new categories, African music performance, alternative jazz album and pop dance recording — will be given out at the Premiere Ceremony earlier in the day.

Nominees in the top categories include Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and SZA for record of the year and Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monae in addition to Batist, Boygenius, Cyrus, Rodrigo, Swift and SZA for album of the year.

The nominees for new artist are Gracie Abrams, Fred Again, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Monet and the War and Treaty. The song of the year trophy will go to the songwriter or songwriters behind one of eight tracks: “A&W,” “Anti-Hero,” “Butterfly,” “Dance the Night,” “Flowers,” “Kill Bill,” “Vampire” or “What Was I Made For?”

Advertisement

Who is performing?

SZA and Luke Combs are among the performers slated to take the stage Sunday night at the 66th Grammy Awards. (Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press, left; Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

As of late Thursday, announced performers included Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, SZA and U2. But the Grammys are known for unexpected pairings and last-minute announcements, so keep your eyes and ears open until the very last minute.

Who’s presenting?

Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie, Taylor Tomlinson and Oprah Winfrey, along with nominees Samara Joy, Maluma, Mark Ronson and Meryl Streep were announced as presenters this week by the Recording Academy, which also promised that “other special guests” will join those who are handing out trophies.

Who is going to win?

What, you think we’re psychic? We are not. But The Times’ pop music critic Mikael Wood might be.

Wood is predicting big nights for Swift, Eilish, Ice Spice, Travis Scott, Tyler Childers and Foo Fighters — though some of those wins would come at the expense of talents including Miley Cyrus, Lainey Wilson, Drake and 21 Savage.

Who won’t be there?

Don’t expect to see Travis Kelce. Despite his superstar girlfriend being nominated for six Grammys this time around, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said Wednesday that he has practice on Sunday. Something about a Big Game coming up soon...