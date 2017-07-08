Did You Hear ...? Rob Kardashian goes rogue, Kesha comes back and more from the week in entertainment

A scorned celebrity got ugly in public, a pop star started her comeback, a quip became a quagmire, an actor held out for equality and a disability group condemned a casting choice. Here’s all that news and more from this week in entertainment.

Rob Kardashian loses his mind over Blac Chyna taunt

The only thing nastier than having a messed-up relationship? Letting that puppy unravel in public, which is what Rob Kardashian did after baby mama Blac Chyna allegedly sent him video of herself kissing another guy. He responded, as one does, by posting sexually explicit pictures of her on social media along with his graphic, profanity-filled version of what happened between them. She has an attorney now and is seeking a restraining order. He no longer has an Instagram page. C’mon, people, think of the children.

Kesha hopes the dude in her new song is ‘Praying’

Kesha, who's been locked in a brutal legal battle with her former producer since 2014, finally has a new single out, and — surprise! — it's a pointed, triumphant ballad about overcoming adversity. "Praying," her first new tune in nearly five years, is a taste of what's to come on "Rainbow," an album due out Aug. 11. Sample lyric: “I don't need you, I found a strength I've never known / I've been thrown out, I've been burned / When I'm finished, they won't even know your name.” You go, girl …

Andrew Garfield gets in trouble for being ‘a gay man’

While Rob and Chyna’s thing definitely was scandalous, what happened with Andrew Garfield essentially was not — but that didn’t matter. The “Angels in America” stage actor made a tongue-in-cheek comment about being “a gay man right now just without the physical act,” and folks wrote about it, and some other people got cranky. But was “some people” really “many people”? Or only a few people? Did anything happen at all? Let’s blame it on a slow news week after the 4th of July holiday and all take a lesson in context.

Daniel Dae Kim holds out, then bails out on ‘Five-O’

"The path to equality is rarely easy,” said “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim, who confirmed this week that he’s leaving the show before its eighth season after he and CBS couldn’t agree on a contract. The network says it presented him and costar Grace Park (who’s also leaving) really good deals “with offers for large and significant salary increases,” but it appears the show’s leads would still make more money. Kim said he’ll really miss his “well developed, three dimensional” Asian-American character, Chin Ho Kelly, but the split, as they say, was amicable.

Alec Baldwin playing ‘Blind’? It’s ‘crip-face,’ group says

A leading organization advocating for the rights of the disabled is not happy that Alec Baldwin has the lead role in “Blind,” a feature film out Friday that costars Demi Moore. The group accuses the movie of engaging in “crip-face” (as in, blackface). It’s “just the latest example of treating disability as a costume,” the head of the Ruderman Family Foundation said. Casting able-bodied actors as disabled characters needs to become as unacceptable as casting white actors as characters of color, Jay Ruderman said.

Domestic Goods — and Bads: Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcomed a baby son. … Quentin Tarantino and Daniela Pick are engaged. … Maria Menounos, whose mother is battling brain cancer, has had a brain tumor removed. … Philadelphia celebrated a hometown comic’s birthday by declaring it Kevin Hart Day.

R.I.P.: Joan Lee, wife of comics legend Stan Lee, died at age 93. … John Blackwell Jr., Prince's New Power Generation drummer, died at 43. ...Spencer Johnson, bestselling author who co-wrote “The One Minute Manager,” died at 78. … Paul Matt, builder of the Broad museum and other L.A. landmarks, died at 85.

