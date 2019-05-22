Entertainment

Is ‘Southland Tales’ misunderstood prophecy? A conversation with Richard Kelly
Host Mark Olsen sits down with Richard Kelly to talk about the different versions of the film “Southland Tales,” and his new hopes for its future.
EVENTS AND OFFERS
The Los Angeles Times has launched a podcast taking listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices. Listen on Apple Podcasts
movies
music
Times Voices
company town
Scandals Rock Hollywood
arts & culture