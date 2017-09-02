Did You Hear ... ? Ed Skrein walks from 'Hellboy,' Harvey victims get Hollywood help, and more from the week in entertainment

Celebrities stepped up after a storm, a comic changed her mind, a scandal shut down a beloved L.A. movie house and a Hollywood legend took a stand. Here’s all that news and more from this week in entertainment.

Here’s what a moral decision looks like in Hollywood

Whitewashing in Hollywood is nothing new. But this week, after “Hellboy” fans vented their outrage, actor Ed Skrein turned the concept white-hot when he actually gave up a paying gig to make a point about staying culturally accurate to a story’s source material instead. He’d been cast to play a character of mixed Asian descent but had a change of heart. “It is our decision to make moral decisions in difficult times,” he said. Apparently, he hadn’t researched the character sufficiently.

These four feel like a million bucks — each

Kevin Winter / Getty Images, left; Richard Shotwell / Associated Press; Tami Chappell / For The Times; Sthanlee B. Mirador /Sipa USA Ellen DeGeneres, left, Sandra Bullock, Tyler Perry and Leonard DiCaprio. Ellen DeGeneres, left, Sandra Bullock, Tyler Perry and Leonard DiCaprio. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images, left; Richard Shotwell / Associated Press; Tami Chappell / For The Times; Sthanlee B. Mirador /Sipa USA)

Ellen DeGeneres, Sandra Bullock, Tyler Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio put their Harvey relief contributions in different buckets, but one seven-figure detail united them. The media, meanwhile, were united in a whole different way. As hurricane-turned-tropical storm ran its course, songs and support welled up from the celebrity ranks. Yep, there’s going to be a telethon.

So, Kathy Griffin’s apology was what went too far?

“You're full of crap, stop this,” Griffin told an Australian morning-show host this week when quizzed about the photo that showed her holding a fake, bloody severed head of President Trump. The comic who begged for forgiveness in May has apparently changed her tune, which she explained in detail. Sorry, not sorry.

Cinefamily hits pause to figure out what’s going on

The Cinefamily suspended operations over the weekend following the resignations last week of two executives accused of sexual misconduct. Much like the reality-TV gang at “Bachelor of Paradise” earlier this year, the Los Angeles nonprofit movie venue put everything on hold to bring in a third party to investigate the allegations. Does this mark a new era of attention to sexual-harassment concerns in the industry?

How dare you talk to Olivia de Havilland like that, sirs!

In the mood to throw mud on a great lady? If that lady is a 101-year-old movie legend, any would-be mudslingers best take care, her attorney said this week.Evidently the actress is the type who doubles down when she considers herself doubly wronged. Ryan Murphy and FX, whom de Havilland has sued over her unauthorized portrayal in the miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan,” tried unsuccessfully this week to have her case against them booted. Instead, her attorney said, they simply kicked her resolve up a notch.

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times Glen Campbell and Kim Campbell. Glen Campbell and Kim Campbell. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Domestic Goods — and Bads: Kim Campbell eulogized her late husband, Glen Campbell. … Gwyneth Paltrow admitted she has screwed up plenty of relationships.

Trumped: With almost every late-night show airing reruns, the president was pardoned from ribbing this week. Well, except on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” The host was shocked, simply shocked, by new revelations about plans for a Trump high-rise in Moscow. He also thought POTUS’ decision to let Sheriff Joe Arpaio off the hook undercut the judiciary as a whole.