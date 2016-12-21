Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spread holiday cheer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Looks like Mr. and Mrs. Claus made an early stop before traveling the world to deliver presents. Oh, wait, that’s just pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom dressed in their best North Pole gear to visit the kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, the couple made a stop at the hospital on Sunset Boulevard for a holiday-themed meet-and-greet with kids and their parents.

Gathered in a circle, the two led the children in a Christmas carol singalong. Bloom busted out the bongo drums for the joyous affair. And Mrs. Claus even surprised guests with her special talent, singing her 2010 hit “Firework.” In October, Perry spoke and performed at the hospital’s benefit, which raised $4 million to support pediatric and medical care research.

Check out some photos from the couple’s visit.

makeda.easter@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @makedaeaster