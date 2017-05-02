Milo Yiannopoulos to launch Milo Inc., 'dedicated to the destruction of political correctness'

Milo Yiannopoulos is launching a media empire for the next generation of the alt-right — starring one Milo Yiannopolous, who still has no love for feminism or political correctness.

The notorious provocateur was publicly taken down a few pegs earlier this year: He was uninvited from CPAC, had his book deal canceled and resigned from Breitbart News in disgrace. Prior to that, a Yiannopoulos speech at UC Berkeley was canceled after people rioted in protest. Last summer, he was kicked off Twitter.

Now, however, the professional troll is back with Milo Inc., a new business venture featuring himself as the main attraction, and he's trying to reach young people on the Internet.

"The thing about me is that I have access to a talent pipeline that no one else even knows about, he bragged to Vanity Fair. “All the funniest, smartest, most interesting young YouTubers and all the rest of them who hate feminism, who hate political correctness. This generation that’s coming up, it’s about 13, 14, 15, now have very different politics than most other generations. They love us.

"They love me,” he said, “and I’m going to be actively hunting around for the next Milo."

Milo Inc. will get off the ground with $12 million in funding from investors he declined to name. His goal, according to his self-published press release: "Making the lives of journalists, professors, politicians, feminists, Black Lives Matter activists, and other professional victims a living hell."

Milo Inc.'s first stop? Berkeley, where he'll organize "Free Speech Week" and give out the Mario Savio Award for Free Speech, named after a civil-rights activist who was a founder of the Free Speech Movement in the college town in the ’60s. (Son Daniel Savio is not amused.)

"This isn't some vanity nameplate on a personal blog," the press release reads. "This is a fully tooled-up talent factory and management company dedicated to the destruction of political correctness and the progressive left."

The plans are to hire 30 people to work out of an office in Miami, and the goal is to ultimately expand to new talent, presumably drawn from the aforementioned YouTube pipeline. A launch party will be livestreamed Friday.

It’ll celebrate "Cinco de Milo."

