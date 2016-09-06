They're just Hiddle and Swift now: Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have broken up

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston have called it quits after dating for three months, according to a flurry of reports out Tuesday, and the folks who are talking are making it sound as if she’s the one who ended it.

Hiddleswift quickly rose from the ashes of Swift’s breakup with Calvin Harris only a couple of weeks after that year-plus relationship went up in flames. (We’re not going to say “rebound,” but you’re more than welcome to do so.)

"Taylor felt [Tom] wanted to take the relationship to be too public and she was not happy about it and thought it was too much publicity," a source told E! News.

“Public” was pretty much the relationship’s calling card, with both the singer, 26, and the actor, 35, appearing to participate equally: Kissing on the beach. Meeting the parents. Hanging out with the “Thor: Ragnarok” crew in Australia.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston: Is their relationship an elaborate hoax? »

"Taylor knew the backlash that comes with public displays of affection, but Tom didn't listen to her concerns when she brought them up," a source told Us Weekly, which first reported the news.

That same source added that Hiddleston — who succinctly confirmed the relationship in July — was now "embarrassed" the relationship had petered out. Hmmm. Perhaps not a completely objective observation?

Though the two allegedly fought in August over not being able to spend enough time together, the split itself was “amicable,” a less-gossipy-sounding source told People, surprising nobody.

A rep for Hiddleston didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment. Anyone heard from Calvin Harris?

