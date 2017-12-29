Rose Marie remembered as 'one of the original ... wisecracking women in comedy'

Star of stage and screen Rose Marie, best known for her work as comedy writer Sally Rogers on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” died Thursday at age 94.
Throughout her career, which spanned nine decades, beginning as a child performer in vaudeville, Marie garnered many high-profile fans, several of whom mourned her passing on Twitter.
“I was so sad to learn of the passing of Rosemarie,” wrote Marie’s “Dick Van Dyke” costar Carl Reiner. “There’s never been a more engaging & multi-talented performer.”
Read more celebrity memorials for Rose Marie — from Paula Poundstone, Seth MacFarlane and Mark Hamill — below.
Twitter: @midwestspitfire