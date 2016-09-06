Zayn Malik and TV producer Dick Wolf team up for a new NBC drama: 'Boys'

In a collaboration that no one could have seen coming, former One Direction star Zayn Malik is teaming up with procedural television legend Dick Wolf to produce “Boys,” a drama that focuses on the whirlwind surrounding the creation and maintenance of a wildly successful boy band.

On the one hand, the project seems a perfect fit for Malik, who, if nothing else, knows a little something about being part of a highly touted boy band. On the other hand, the project seems a perfect fit for Wolf, who, if nothing else, knows a little something about producing dramas for NBC.

What’s less clear at this juncture is whether Malik and Wolf are the kind of partnership that makes beautiful, chart-topping music together or the kind that never meets in real life and behind closed doors insists that the other person’s name is fake.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

“Dick Wolf is a legend, and the opportunity to work with him and NBC to create a compelling drama series is awesome,” Malik said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

Wolf, who currently produces “Law & Order: SVU,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med” and the new “Chicago Justice” for NBC, did not comment on “Boys,” though Noelle Wolf of Wolf Entertainment said of Malik: “We were intrigued by the synergistic potential that Zayn brings to the project.”

She went on to speak of how the series hopes to integrate on broadcast and digital platforms alike, with a focus on original music.

Sherri Cooper Landsman and Jennifer Levin, both of whom served as executive producers on the CW’s “Beauty and the Beast,” are signed on to write, as well as serving as executive producers, along with Dick and Noelle Wolf, Malik, Amanda Ghost and Peter Jankowski. Gregor Cameron will co-executive produce.

The show is in development; no target premiere date was announced.

libby.hill@latimes.com

Twitter: @midwestspitfire

ALSO

Fox News and Roger Ailes settle sexual harassment lawsuit by Gretchen Carlson

Donald Glover's new FX series, 'Atlanta,' is a beautifully played comedy of place and character

Chevy Chase is back in rehab for an alcohol-related 'tune-up'