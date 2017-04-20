'Game of Thrones' Season 7 photos rekindle the flames of love for Brienne of Tarth

The premiere date for the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” may still be months away (July 16), but the first batch of stills from the new episodes have finally dropped. Let the fan speculation begin!

HBO released 15 images of fur-covered and flirty characters from the new season. First up, we have to draw attention to Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund Giantsbane. Watchers will remember the unspoken attraction Tormund showed the stoic Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) last season. The raised eyebrow in the image from Season 7 seems to imply that Tormund’s interest in the Brienne hasn’t wavered, but whether the new king slayer returns his interest remains to be seen. But it’s pretty safe to say that this is the “Game of Thrones” odd couple we didn’t know we had to have.

Also in the batch, another look at Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) on the Iron Throne. And another look at her new crown, a tightly wound deviation from the former crowns of King Joffrey and King Tommen.

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in "Game of Thrones." Helen Sloan / HBO Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in "Game of Thrones." Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in "Game of Thrones." (Helen Sloan / HBO)

Additional images also show the return of two fan favorites, Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann) and Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey).

Fingers crossed The Hound and Lord of Bear Island get a chance to interact this year. Just the scowls alone would be worth it.

“Game of Thrones” will return on July 16, 2017.

A first look at Season 7 of "Game of Thrones."

